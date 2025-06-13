Answering communism’s siren call

Despite the LA riots being a direct manifestation of Joe Biden’s open border policy, they prove there is one decision he made (if, in fact, he was making them) in 2020, which we can appreciate—and recent political history in South Korea reveal why.

In August 2020, after considering several prominent Democrats for the position of vice president on his ticket, presidential candidate Biden selected “word salad” expert Kamala Harris. As a female and a minority member, she met his DEI requirements. But another DEI candidate making his shortlist was Karen Bass–the current mayor of LA.

Setting aside the leadership incompetence that Bass has exhibited both in dealing with the wildfires that impacted LA earlier and the current riots, most disconcerting is that Bass has, for decades, held an established record as an open communist sympathizer and supporter of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

That anyone with such a background would even be considered as a potential vice presidential candidate is outrageous. Fortunately, she was not selected. Undeterred by her non-selection, Bass has continued to hold on to her far left and communist-leaning beliefs. It is no wonder the city today is a mess as evidenced by its debt of nearly one billion dollars, under-manned police force, and social unrest—just the kind of influences upon which communism relies to tighten its grip.

Accordingly, the FBI is now investigating reports that the LA riots are being funded by the Chinese Communist Party and other groups with communist links.

Saddening is the fact that the turmoil LA residents are suffering has been self-inflicted—the result of voters answering the call of a communist sympathizer to lead their city. While other cities, like Seattle, have incurred similar fates due to naive voters failing to understand the true consequences of electing far left Democrats, it is even more worrisome when a democratic nation succumbs to the call. Unfortunately, that is exactly what has happened in South Korea as the country has endured a rocky political ride over the past several months.

In 2022, Yoon Suk Yeol of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) was elected president of South Korea in an extremely close contest, defeating Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP). Elected presidents are to serve a single five-year term. But on December 14, 2024, an impeachment resolution stripped Yoon of his powers for earlier having unconstitutionally implemented martial law “to eradicate pro-North Korea forces and protect constitutional order.” By law, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo became acting president.

But an impeachment resolution was filed against Han just two weeks later, allegedly for blocking an investigation of Yoon and his wife. Han too was forced from office. This resulted in the Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok becoming acting president. However, a Constitutional Court ruling on March 24, 2025 returned Han as acting president. He would enjoy a short tenure however as a June 3rd presidential election resulted in DP’s Lee winning office, occupying it the very next day.

For PPP conservatives, as well as the U.S., Lee is proving to be a nightmare as he takes on the role of a communist North Korea sympathizer and anti-American activist.

Within days of taking office, the Lee administration signed numerous agreements with anti-US and pro-North Korean civic groups, funding their efforts. Such groups are opposed to conducting joint South Korean/U.S. military operations and deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system—the latter purely intended to defend against the North’s growing missile threat.

One such far-left group is the “Candlelight Action” movement. Its co-leader is the brother of newly appointed South Korean prime minister, Kim Min-seok. While the group’s far-leftism is reflected by its anti-American, pro-China, and pro-Hamas activism all wrapped up into a single package, the prime minister stands, in his own right, as one of the leading and most hateful anti-U.S. and anti-Israel activists in the country.

In June of 2024, South Korea was making loud anti-North broadcasts along the border after it had dumped large trash deposits into the South, flown there by using air balloons. In another effort to appease the North, Lee has ended the broadcasts.

In the eight decades North Korea has existed—a time period in which it has been ruled by three generations of one family—its policy toward the South has been one of constant taking. When Lee’s presidency draws to an end in 2030, that will not have changed, although the South will be the worse for wear for its constant giving.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., leftist and communist organizers are calling for a national “Saturday Day of Rage” to be held on June 14. This date was obviously selected for its significance as Flag Day, the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and Trump’s 79th birthday. The communist call is for 1,800 protests in all 50 states.

Hopefully, 2025 will serve as a politically enlightening year for freedom-loving voters in both the U.S. and South Korea, putting them on notice as to the dangers of affirmatively responding to communism’s siren call.

Image generated by AI.