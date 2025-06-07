‘Dangerous’ Democrats

Those of us of a certain vintage remember an old sci-fi TV series called “Lost in Space,” which featured a large robot and his “friend,” Will Robinson. It had these retractable arms which would shoot out and swing wildly as he proclaimed “Danger! Danger, Will Robinson!” whenever a space alien or some other threat appeared nearby. It’s become something of a cultural touchstone, a joke for those of us who are seasoned adults, mentally balanced, and not riddled with the cancer of progressivism.

So you’ll understand my reaction upon reading this sub-headline from MSNBC (You just knew it had to be them.) from an article entitled “Presidents using autopens is not a crime. Trump should know that.”

Trump’s order for the Justice Department to investigate whether Biden aides used an autopen without the president’s knowledge is both absurd and dangerous. (Emphasis mine)

I read all 665 words in the article itself, and I’ll be darned if I can find anything “dangerous” about it. Nowhere in the article did it describe any “danger.”

Certainly, the Democrats have been flinging around the word “danger”—as in “danger to our Democracy”—very liberally since Trump’s re-election and well before, heaven knows. Someone cleverly observed that Trump and what he represents isn’t a danger to “democracy” so much as a threat to “bureaucracy,” and that seems far more accurate.

But still, what’s with all this “danger” stuff? The first time I remember being jarred by a politician’s use of the word was with the advent of one Barack Barry Hussein Soetoro Obama. That was waaaay back when he was a state senator in Illinois. I was researching him when he came on the presidential-candidate scene in 2007 and came across an interview he gave in 2004 in which he said:

They get confused sometimes, watch Fox News or listen to talk radio. That’s dangerous sometimes.

“Danger” and all its iterations, when uttered by a Democrat, should be regarded as a “tell.” When they use it, they are telling us what they fear. Nothing else. There’s no “danger” to listening to opposing ideas, just as there’s no “danger” to simply inquiring whether or not Biden was aware of what he was “signing.” The only “danger” I can see is their fear of exposure. Exposure to conservative ideas others find sensible. Exposure to the truth that Biden was non compos mentis during the entirety of his term. No wonder they want to censor and control everything.

So, designate it in your mind from now on: whenever you hear a Democrat use the word or some iteration of “danger,” just know it’s them being scared to death some truth will be exposed about them; that their ideas are rotten, or…they are.

Image created using AI.

M. Walter is a pseudonym.