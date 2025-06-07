Logic proves that the Biblical God exists

William Sullivan’s essay regarding scientific atheism is intriguing and enlightening. It got me thinking about a very simple proof for a Creator.

The atheist loves to proclaim, “There is no scientific proof of the existence of God!” This is true, since by “scientific” proof, the atheist means “empirical” proof, and there is no empirical proof of anything.

However, it is quite easy to use logic to prove in easy steps that God exists and that He is the God of the Bible.

1. Every existing thing either is or is not existentially dependent upon the action of other beings. Those beings that are existentially dependent are called “contingent.” A being that is not existentially dependent upon the actions of other beings is called “necessary.”

2. Therefore, every being is either contingent or necessary.

3. It is impossible for every being to be contingent. Were that so, there would be no being.

4. Therefore, there is at least one necessary being.

5. There cannot be more than one necessary being. Proof: Suppose there were two necessary beings. That would mean they must differ from each other in some regard. That is, one would possess a characteristic that the other lacks. If each is necessary, then the characteristic cannot be necessary. That being the case, the being would be contingent. Contradiction! That means there cannot be more than one necessary being.

5. Therefore, there is exactly one and only one necessary being, which we call the “Existon.”

6. The Existon is the God of the Bible. Proof: In Exodus 3:15, speaking from the burning bush to Moses, the God of the Bible says, “This is my name forever!” The antecedent of “my name” in that sentence is the Hebrew word spelled “Yod He Vav He” (commonly rendered as “Jehovah,” although we have no idea how it was actually pronounced). That word, “Yod He Vav He,” means “He who is,” “to be,” or simply “being.”

7. Therefore, the God of the Bible is the Existon, without contingencies.

QED

In English Bibles, the word “Yod He Vav He” is written “the Lord”, and the Jews pronounce the word as “Adonay”.

And please note bene that this proof is neither science nor religion, it is simply logic. There is no appeal here to “faith” nor to any “law” of science: there is simply reason.

Image: Michelangelo’s creation of Adam. Public domain.