Most in government have no idea how the economy works — and don’t care

Unlike President Trump, the vast majority of those in the U.S. federal government have no effing idea how the economy -- or the world -- works. None.

Nor do they care.

They don't give a rat's patootie about anything, least of all you, unless it brings them money or power (which are essentially the same thing) … even as they berate everyone else for being greedy.

Don't wish to cough up even more of your money to taxes? You're a heartless, MAGA-loving, country club Republican!

Of course, truth be told, there is no such thing. The Trumpian Revolution was the revolution of the common man and the unseen against those in power, particularly the unelected leviathan of the Deep State. And it was a rejection of old-fashioned country club Republicans — and, by extension, today’s RINOs.

As has recently been illustrated by the findings of DOGE, and other events -- and as I have stated for years on this very site -- the vast majority of those in our vast government (Uniparty) care only -- and only -- about enhancing their own power and feathering their own nests, whether via lobbying groups, Big Pharma, insider stock trading, or any other possible avenue to assure that they have more of whatever it is they want than you do, even as they blather on about ‘equity.’

More power. More money. More prestige. More invitations to ritzy soirees. And more power over you, me, and everyone else who isn't in their camp and doesn't drink of their mind-altering Kool-Aid.

Not cottoning to their agenda? You are dead to them. And the only reason they might not want you actually dead is because you would no longer generate the taxes they extract from you.

Today’s so-called ‘liberals’ and ‘progressives’ often speak of the evils of ‘extraction industries,’ which is ironic and hypocritical because the biggest extraction industry in the world -- and it's not close -- is ‘liberal’ and ‘progressive’-controlled big government extracting money from the citizens who have earned it.

And no government is as good at doing this as that of the United States when controlled by Democrats and RINOs.

You see, those in the Uniparty don’t have to know how the economy works. As long as you and I keep working … and they can keep taking our money.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License