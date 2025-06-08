Australia bans a pro-Israel speaker while allowing pro-Hamas speakers

For most of my life, Australia appeared to be a combination of English and American virtues. It was a big, free-wheeling country, with brave, strong people who nevertheless hewed to the best British principles of liberty. That image got destroyed when large swaths of Australia became the most tyrannical places on earth during COVID. Now, Australia has dragged itself further into the tyranny gutter by refusing admission to Hillel Fuld, an Israeli-American who speaks out in defense of Israel amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

You might not have heard of Hillel Fuld, although I bet that you remember his brother, Ari. Both Ari and Hillel were born in New York, but immigrated to Israel in 1994 with their family. Ari got married and raised his family in his new country. He was a tough guy: a 4th-degree black belt who served as a paratrooper in the Israeli military.

In September 2018, a video caught Ari Fuld being murdered by a Muslim Arab who stabbed him in the back as part of one of the Muslim’s many knife intifadas, which started in Israel before migrating to the rest of the world. (Note: Jihadis practice terrorism in Israel and then export it.) However, before he died, Fuld was able to chase his killer and shoot him, preventing the killer from attacking more people.

Image by Hillel Fuld. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Hillel, as noted, is Ari’s younger brother. He’s a tech guy who has lived and worked his entire adult life in Israel. Through his popular social media feeds (X and Facebook), he defends Israel’s actions and attacks the calumnies against it. Here’s an example of one of his tweets defending Israel:

If Gaza was paradise before 10/7, then why did they attack?



If it was an open air prison, why are they now claiming it was paradise?



If Gaza is the home of the “Palestinians”, then how are they refugees in their own home?



If it’s not their home and life is so bad there, why… pic.twitter.com/s9CI1Pb7ez — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) May 25, 2025

It turns out that defending Israel doesn’t sit well with Australia. To appreciate what happened to Hillel Fuld, you need to know a little bit about Australia’s demographics. Until WWII, Australia’s immigrants came primarily from the Anglosphere, and those were the values that shaped the country. While the UK may not have had a written constitution that governed Parliament, the UK and the nations it founded were generally guided by the Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights of 1689, both of which led to a tradition of limited government, free speech, and the right to bear arms.

In 1973, Australia made multiculturalism its official immigration policy, and in recent years, floods of immigrants have come from India, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, Nepal, Malaysia, Pakistan, etc.

And what about religion? In 2021, the last year for which we have information, the largest group was still Christian, but it was less than half the population, at 43.9%. The second largest “religious” group (38.9%) was the group without any religion. We don’t know if they’re nihilists or Marxists, but given Australia’s propensity to vote for leftists, I’m saying they’re Marxists. After that, the third largest group was Islam, at 3.2%. I’ll take another bet and say that, in the four years since the poll, that group has grown...a lot.

If you combine Marxism with Islam, what you get is toxic antisemitism (as happened when Muslims joined with Nazis in WWII), and that brings us back to Hillel Fuld. He was invited to give a speech to a pro-Israel group in Australia, only to have Australia announce that it was “unsafe” for him to enter—not unsafe for him, a member of one of the most persecuted groups in the world, but unsafe for Australia as a whole:

The Australian government on Friday canceled the visa of Hillel Fuld, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and prominent pro-Israel social media personality, citing national security and public order concerns stemming from his online rhetoric. [snip] The Department of Home Affairs determined that his presence in Australia “would or might be a risk to the good order of the Australian community,” especially its Islamic population, it wrote in the letter.

The same article notes that,

Since taking office in 2022, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has shifted away from the country’s traditionally pro-Israel stance. His government reversed the previous recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and has taken a more critical approach to Israel in international forums.

Albanese represents the Labor (aka Marxist) party.

And again from the same article, these are the social media posts that got Fuld banned:

The Department of Home Affairs cited several of Fuld’s social media posts, including one from January where he said Palestinians in Gaza should be viewed as Germans were under Nazi Germany. Another post cited by the department as grounds for canceling Fuld’s visa said that Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, “is not a moderate. He wrote extensively denying the holocaust, he pays terrorists to kill Jews, including the terrorist who murdered my brother, and any chance to paint him as a moderate is dangerous and simply false. There is no fundamental difference between Fatah and Hamas.”

Meanwhile, Australia was good when Francesa Albanese (no relation to the Prime Minister) came to speak in Australia. Francesca, a former UN official, has been deeply committed to celebrating Hamas and demonizing Israel, passing on every bit of manifestly untrue propaganda Hamas spews out.

Indeed, UN Watch has published a document detailing Francesca’s problem with Israel and support for the same people who not only attack Israel, but are on every Western country’s terrorist watch list. Moreover, it seems she’s happy to take money to spew this foul nonsense, including in Australia:

BREAKING: U.N. now acknowledges that Francesca Albanese took “partial external funding for internal trips within Australia and New Zealand.” Previously, she had denied such funding. The pro-Hamas group that sponsored her, AFOPA, eulogized Yahya Sinwar. https://t.co/9CRrMFHh9B https://t.co/UIIy8DULqL pic.twitter.com/MQYkVMVdrU — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 3, 2025

Francesca’s comfort with Hamas propaganda may come about because, as Hillel Fuld documents, it’s possible that Francesca hasn’t always been honest about herself.

And may 2025 finally rid us of this odious, unhinged Jew-hater, Holocaust and rape denialist and shill for Hamas, Francesca Albanese! pic.twitter.com/cAtNhrPl29 — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) January 2, 2025

Again, though, Australia welcomed her, even as it now bans Hillel.

Australia and Australians would do well to remember that countries that have an influx of large numbers of Muslims (whether the invasion is peaceful or not) never fare well in the long run. Meanwhile, every country that treats its Jews well thrives. That’s partially because Jews bring value (the Bible, medicine, science, technology), but mostly because a country that treats its Jews well also treats its own citizens well. Jews are the canary in the coal mine for liberty.