A link between the Los Angeles riots and recent antisemitic attacks?

All riots are organized, and the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, going on now, are no exception.

We've seen the pallets of bricks turn up, as they did in recent race riots:

None of this is organic. This is staged. Just like the BLM riots. You don’t get pallets of bricks showing up out of nowhere unless someone’s funding it.



This has deep state fingerprints all over it. CIA-level chaos. Sanctuary cities like LA didn’t just accidentally become… pic.twitter.com/tBdbOw5Dbo — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) June 8, 2025

More organized action:

Los Angeles — Far-left rioters have surrounded an ICE facility and are launching explosive devices at it as they escalate their violence for a second night in their insurrection against the federal government. pic.twitter.com/IuMqVckYlX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2025

And worker-ants in assembly-line fashion systemically destroying private cars as a tactic, seemingly energized by the Tesla keying campaign:

Fighting back against ICE by….destroying a Waymo? https://t.co/Rcyd5Yl379 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2025

Who's behind them?

Probably a lot of people -- Claudia Sheinbaum, president of Mexico, seems to be at least egging them on:

Mexico’s president-elect just said: “If necessary, we’ll mobilize. We don’t want taxes on remittances from our fellow countrymen. From the U.S. to Mexico.”



A head of state openly calling for protests in the U.S. This is unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/JqFETt5NKr — Arne aus den Ruthen (@arnemx) June 8, 2025

And the idiocy of elected officials stands out, too.

23 minutes ago Governor @GavinNewsom just asked the federal government to remove the National Guard.

8 minutes ago rioters just shut down the 101 in Los Angeles according to the @latimes pic.twitter.com/g5OHuM0Fh1 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) June 8, 2025

But one who's much closer to the direct action stands out.

DataRepublican on X reports that a Shanghai-based pro-China billionaire, Neville Roy Singham, who funds far-left causes in the U.S., is behind much of the action:

🚨🔥 WHO'S BEHIND THE ANTI-ICE RIOTS IN LOS ANGELES? 🔥🚨



Hundreds took to the streets this weekend: blocking roads, attacking federal officers, even burning flags. But this wasn't "spontaneous outrage."



This was organized. Funded. Coordinated.



Here’s a breakdown of the… pic.twitter.com/vdJWrZBAOU — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

A group he at least partly funds, the Party of Socialism & Liberation, an offshoot of the ANSWER Coalition before its acrimonious breakup in 2004, is all over these riots:

The group which printed the signs for protests, Party for Socialism and Liberation, is not a nonprofit - they are a literal Communist party. pic.twitter.com/5PlrCEe9m5 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

Singham's married to Code Pink founder Jody Evans, whose signature activity is causing chaos.

And he's got quite the credentials himself, as DataRepublican has tweeted:

Neville Singham - sorry. Real nice guy. Activist who became a billionaire by pushing Chinese propaganda worldwide. pic.twitter.com/OojaZwUgZV — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

His Wikipedia bio makes no bones about his affinity for communist China:

The Party of Socialism & Liberation (PSL) likely has more involvement here than just the printing of signs. Here is evidence of their involvement with a state-funded NGO known as CHIRLA:

A number of NGOs have been implicated in this. Foremost is Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights or CHIRLA, and the photos of signs show they were printed by PSLWEB / Party for Socialism and Liberation. pic.twitter.com/yS7jXkHGJ8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

PSL's rhetoric is violent. It organized pro-Hamas protests -- on Oct. 8, 2023. It's been involved in much of the pro-Hamas activity seen around the U.S., particularly at college campuses. At Columbia, Singham reportedly had a group of secret campus operatives:

Just who is Neville Singham? pic.twitter.com/rVxmMtnLWY — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

And surprise, surprise, pro-Hamas types waving Palestinian flags seem to be as numerous as rioters waving Mexican flags.

I hadn't noticed this before, but it's true.



Why are there Palestine flags at an anti-ICE protest?



Maybe the protest was never really about deportations. Maybe it was always about sparking a color revolution. The flag color motif does match Mexican flags, after all.



(Note… https://t.co/Lbcdcar12j pic.twitter.com/g8T3p7xdlV — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

Now let's take it a little further. Where have we heard the name "Party of Socialism and Liberation" in the recent past?

Besides the violent antisemitic protests at Columbia -- in the violent killings of two young Israeli embassy employees:

According to the Washington Free Beacon's Chuck Ross, writing last month:

A radical left-wing group described as a "conduit" between the Chinese Communist Party and domestic anti-Israel groups raised money for Elias Rodriguez, the 30-year-old Chicago native who allegedly murdered two Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C., to attend a "resistance" conference in September 2017. There, Rodriguez rubbed shoulders with "comrades" from pro-Hamas groups and other radical organizations, coming away impressed with their "commitment to actually getting things done," according to a video and an online fundraiser unearthed by the Washington Free Beacon. Rodriguez’s attendance at the People’s Congress of Resistance provides insight into his early path towards radicalism, which culminated Wednesday night when Rodriguez allegedly assassinated Israeli diplomats Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Witnesses said Rodriguez, 30, shouted "Free Palestine" after the shooting and waved a keffiyeh. Rodriguez reportedly admitted to the killings and has been charged with first-degree murder. ANSWER Chicago, a subsidiary of the left-wing ANSWER Coalition, raised money to send Rodriguez to the People’s Congress of Resistance, a two-day conference at Howard University held to "chart a path of nationwide grassroots resistance and mobilization to defeat Trump's reactionary program of unrestrained capitalism." ANSWER Coalition, the anti-war group CODEPINK, and Samidoun, a pro-Hamas organization designated last year as a terrorist group, organized the resistance conference. "Help us send Elias Rodriguez, a young resister and son of an Iraq war veteran, to the People's Congress of Resistance," ANSWER Chicago wrote in a social media post soliciting donations for Rodriguez. ... "I’m attending the People’s Congress of Resistance for many reasons, but a personal one for me is to put a final end to imperialist war, which the U.S. Congress of billionaires has a vested interest in expanding indefinitely," said Rodriguez. Rodriguez was impressed with what he saw at the conference. After returning to Chicago, Rodriguez provided a summary of his trip during a meeting for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a radical group that works closely with ANSWER Chicago. "The People’s Congress was all about organizing the most oppressed to win real victories. I’ve never in my life been around so many people who share the same determinism [sic] to go beyond activism for the sake of activism," Rodriguez said in a video reviewed by the Free Beacon.

Once is happenstance. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is enemy action. Obviously, something is going on here with this group and this billionaire, what with the Columbia violence, the killings in Washington, and now the destructive riots in Los Angeles, which is also home to many bad antisemitic attacks. I don't have any information about this group being involved in the recent flamethrower attack on elderly Jews in Colorado, but we already have the destructive pattern with the other activity.

That's too many times for a group like this to be getting its name in the news and one can only hope that the FBI and other lawmen are investigating this string of acts and connections to the fullest exent allowable by law. Something is going on, and it's not good for America.

