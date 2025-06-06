Another DEI hire burns Biden

The one consistent thing I’ve heard about Karine Jean-Pierre since she announced that she’s leaving the Democrat party and publishing a book—Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines—about her time in the inept Biden administration is that she was “the worst White House press secretary in history,” or something very close to it.

Yesterday, the Washington Free Beacon declared, “Jean-Pierre is widely regarded (by normal Americans) as the worst White House press secretary in modern history.” Scott Jennings said, “She is the literal worst White House press secretary in my lifetime.” Axios reported that an unnamed House Democrat stated, “Other than Sean Spicer ... she was the worst press secretary in American history.”

The Axios article set fire to Jean-Pierre’s reputation:

Jean-Pierre has also been lit up by her former Biden White House colleagues, with one former official telling Axios’ Alex Thompson she was ‘one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I've ever worked with.’ ‘She had meltdowns after any interview that asked about a topic not sent over by producers,’ the official said.

Said another: ‘The amount of time that was spent coddling [Jean-Pierre] and appeasing her was astronomical compared to our attention on actual matters of substance.’

Almost every political pundit sees Jean-Pierre’s move for exactly what it is: a grift; or at least an attempt at a grift. She wants to cash in on her time as Biden’s press secretary, and nothing else has worked out so far (even “The View” doesn’t want her!), so why not leave the party and write a book? After all, as is almost always the case with those who share Jean-Pierre’s worldview, this is all about her and what’s in it for her.

Of course, Joe Biden completely deserves this. Jean-Pierre had virtually zero qualifications to be press secretary. She was hired for two reasons alone: she’s black and she’s a homosexual. In other words, like Kamala Harris, et al., Jean-Pierre was a DEI hire, and like Kamala, she was a disaster at her job! And as was the case with naming Kamala as his V.P., the Jean-Pierre hire has now come back to bite Biden. Maybe one day, the Democrats will learn, but I doubt it.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason. ww.trevorgrantthomas.com. Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America. He can be reached at trevorgrantthomas@gmail.com.

Image from X.