Hamas could be rewarded with Palestinian state, thanks to the October 7 massacre

Due to the bloody and cruel attacks of Hamas on the unsuspecting Israelis on October 7, 2003, the terrorists believe they will be rewarded with their own state. How is that possible?

In December 2024, the U.N. took action to re-visit the two-state “solution” between Israel and Hamas, the precursor to an upcoming international conference set to kick-off in New York in less than two weeks:

An international conference meant to resurrect the idea of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict will take place from June 17 to 20 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, a UN spokeswoman said Friday. The conference stems from a resolution approved in December by the UN General Assembly, and it will be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. A diplomat in Paris close to preparations for the conference said it should pave the way for more countries to recognize a full-blown Palestinian state.

These plans to move toward a two-state solution are gaining steam, because the progressive international community believes the Arabs in Gaza have earned the right to their own Palestinian state. France and the U.K. have even begun to talk about the two-state outcome:

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, David Lammy, confirmed last week that the UK is in talks with France to recognize a Palestinian state. Palestinian thought leaders, publications, and speakers throughout the Arab world see this as a reward for the horrific massacre of October 7, 2023, and an inducement to increase rather than decrease the level of violence and terrorism.

At this time, almost 150 countries have recognized the Palestinian Authority as governing a Palestinian state. And in May of last year, Norway, Ireland, and Spain took steps to recognize a Palestinian state.

The violence that Hamas perpetrated on October 7 was approved of by many in the Arab world:

Dr. Mahmoud Samir Al-Rantisi, writing in Al Sharq, a major Arabic newspaper out of Qatar, echoes a commonly held belief that unilateral recognition through massacre is preferable to peace talks because it will result in ‘liberating’ all ‘Palestinian lands’ from Israel, rather than having to settle for a mere ‘two state solution.’ By way of support for this prediction, Al-Rantisi cites the May 2024 recognition of Palestinian statehood by several European countries, and he (accurately) notes that, ‘[the] Spanish Deputy Prime Minister clearly announced that the Palestinians will regain their land from the river to the sea [a reference to the entirety of Israel] and will liberate their country and return to it.’

Not only are the Arabs on board, but Europe may line up behind Emmanuel Macron of France:

Alon Pinkas, who advised four Israeli foreign ministers, told MEE on Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron’s push to recognise Palestinian statehood ‘is serious and has the backing of most of the European Union and Saudi Arabia.’ The move would cause a political earthquake, since both France and Britain are among Israel’s most important historic allies.

The roadblocks would be nearly insurmountable to accomplish a two-state solution. First, both groups would have to consent to an extended, solid, ceasefire or a complete end to the war. Second, who would govern? The people of Gaza elected Hamas—their idea of leadership is wildly antithetical to a peaceful existence for Israel. Third, settlements in the West Bank continue to be expanded at a rapid rate. Fourth, the idea of the two-states existing side-by-side is simply not supported by Israel. Finally, there is no reason to think that Palestinian public opinion has changed:

The 1990s saw widespread Israeli and Palestinian support for the Oslo peace process but there was a critical difference between the two sides: whereas Israelis envisioned the peace process as bringing an end to the conflict, both Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as well as over 72% of Palestinians did not. To this day, according to Arab research sources, 74.7% of Palestinians desire a Palestinian-only state that entirely supplants Israel, while 72% support the October 7 massacre. In short, the prevailing opinion within the Arab world, including within Palestinian society, is that recognition of a Palestinian state is a reward for the October 7 massacre. European countries are therefore sending a dangerous message: one that Palestinian society understands to be not only support for the October 7 massacre, but also encouragement to carry out even more bloodshed in the future.

Those at the U.N. June conference must stop this absurd two-state proposal.

Israel’s very existence could be at stake.

