Drama queen: Christine Amanpour ‘really afraid’ of visiting US, likens it to North Korea

Christine Amanpour, a British-Iranian “journalist” who currently hosts a CNN segment, recently said from her podcast that she’s “really afraid” to travel to the U.S., and likened the situation to North Korea. Here’s what she said:

As if invoking 1984 and Mussolini in her Harvard commencement speech wasn't bad enough, PBS/CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour says on her podcast that "I literally prepared to go to America as if I was going to North Korea. I took a burner phone, Jamie. Imagine that." pic.twitter.com/AQ7GyK8Itq — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) June 4, 2025

The insinuation, obviously, is that Trump and his administration is a threat to “fairly prominent” pseudoelites.

Hey Christine, it’s a first world luxury to be such an obnoxious, mentally ill, useful idiot—some might call it “privilege.” I have a sneaking suspicion that the entire North Korean population would prefer the U.S. under Trump than North Korea under Kim Jong Un or before that, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

This is what we colloquially call TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome—which is just one of Amanpour’s delusions. She’s delusional to think that Trump or the U.S. government under his authority is going to be throwing journalists in the brig, and she’s delusional to think that they really give a rat’s rear about one more insufferable “progressive” media hack—these clowns are more than a dime a dozen. What makes her so special?

The last time the U.S. arrested a foreign media operative was in 2008, which makes sense under the tyrannical and unconstitutional reign of George W. Bush. Before that, the only two times that come to mind are Barack Obama and Abraham Lincoln—a couple of Illinois “progressives” with little regard for the small government foundation of our founding fathers.

She should worry about Iran:

The IFJ report records that at least 100 journalists have been arrested and imprisoned in Iran in the past year. Many received long sentences or were forced to leave their jobs. At least eight media outlets have faced restrictions due to pressure from security institutions or government. More than 20 journalists have been sentenced to prison on charges such as producing propaganda against the regime and acting against the country’s security.

Or, I guess not, because Amanpour loves the Iranian regime arresting and torturing real journalists, so she’s not exactly a threat to the government’s totalitarian rule.

Apparently, Amanpour was at one point a legitimate enough “war correspondent,” so she’s no doubt waxing nostalgic for a time when she actually added something at least somewhat substantial to the discussion. Before seeing this clip on X, I was only vaguely familiar with her name, and wouldn’t have known her from Adam—and I work in media. If I don’t know exactly who she is, it’s unlikely the majority of Americans do either. These people are forgettable, and their mark on history is inconsequential—quite a big pill to swallow when you envision yourself as a “fairly prominent” individual, bragging about the horrible dangers you face when going behind enemy lines…in Trump’s America with all that freedom you don’t see in the rest of the world.

Oh the horror!

Image from X.