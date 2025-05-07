U.K. sex education class seems to promote choking

The Bridgend County Borough Council in south Wales recently funded a sex education PowerPoint presentation that was shown to teenage students at a number of schools.

Why is this unusual or controversial? Because the presentation referenced asking for consent before choking a partner, according to the Daily Mail.

The presentation, provided by the council's domestic abuse service, Assia, taught children that “consent (when it comes to choking during sex) should happen every time sexual choking is an option.”

The lesson noted, “It is never OK to start choking someone without asking them first and giving them space to say no.”

But, by God, if they give their consent, choke away!!

“Every time sexual choking is an option?” Should it really ever be an option? “I love you and I am so hot right now I’d like to strangle you” is not a thought that has ever popped into my head, old fuddy-duddy that I am.

What’s on the docket for these students next semester? Slapping, punching, spitting, whipping, defecating, stabbing?

But by no means is sexual “inclusivity” just the realm of the U.K.

The Supreme Court of the United States recently agreed to hear oral arguments in the religious liberty case, Mahmoud v. Taylor, involving Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Maryland, the district that has decided to include in its pre-K through fifth-grade language arts curriculum picture books that feature homosexual and cross-dressing characters.

Pre-K through fifth-grade?!

Worse yet, the district has banned both parental notification and the option for parents to opt out of exposing their children to these wildly age-inappropriate materials “for any reason.” As a result, a number of parents of diverse faith backgrounds are suing the district. Good for them. The indoctrination and abuse of their kids should be stopped immediately.



According to reports, the district openly acknowledges that various LGBTQ books were brought into the schools and that: “Teachers are expected to fold them into the curriculum as they would any other book.”

The LGBTQ “storybooks” were added as part of MCPS’s commitment to “provid[ing] a culturally responsive … curriculum that promotes equity, respect, and civility.”

MCPS believes that “[r]epresentation in the curriculum creates and normalizes a fully inclusive environment for all students” and “supports a student’s ability to empathize, connect, and collaborate with diverse peers and encourages respect for all.”

I have to call “bulls***” on that line of “reasoning.”

If the school district wanted to “create and normalize a fully inclusive environment for all students,” why not “fold” other books into the curriculum? Books specifically touting heterosexuality, for example. Or books lauding conservative thought. How about introducing them to the Bible at this early age?

But that’s not going to happen. Instead, kids may soon be taught that they need to get consent before drugging or stabbing a partner “every time drugging or stabbing is an option.”

The West is hell-bent on choking itself to death, via ultra-woke insanity, hyper-tolerance, and an utterly unwarranted belief in globalism.

I could just as well have edited the previous sentence to read, “The West is hell-bent.”



