Trump unmasked!

In the early days of Mr. Trump’s second, non-consecutive term as president, it has become ever more obvious who he really is. During the intervening four years while he was out of office, he remained a major focus of media attention. All the while, he was studying the lay of the land and paying special attention to what may have been the mistakes he made the first time around.

In case you didn’t know, Trump is not a politician, let alone an ideologue who’s trapped in the moldy old rantings of some nineteenth-century “philosopher” obsessed with the uneven distribution of wealth among an unavoidably heterogeneous population. He is an experienced entrepreneur who has spent years figuring out why some things don’t work the way they’re supposed to, and then bothering to fix them, or at least making a credible effort to do so.

The political maelstrom into which he has foisted himself is mostly populated by hacks who bother only to go through the motions. They decry alleged injustices while pandering to falsely defined “minorities.” And yet they never get around to rolling up their sleeves and actually solving problems. They do, however, continue to make things worse — which explains our current state of affairs.

To delve further into the “victim groups” that the hacks pander to, we must explore their use of the term “community.” We’ll start with the black community — which assumes that most if not all black folks were cloned off some archetypical ancestor. They’re all supposed to want the same things, have the same problems, and suffer the same injustices. However, in the United States of America, we are all sovereign individuals. We each have different life experiences, different weaknesses, different abilities, different ambitions — regardless of our superficial characteristics. Sequestering these folks into some kind of organized community also implies what may be considered a kind of apartheid.

Then there’s the gay community, which has now been expanded to include all forms of abnormal sexuality. Add to this the Hispanic community, the disabled community, and even various job-related affiliations such as car salesmen...which, like biker gangs, might better be described as subcultures.

Trump’s unmasking is being done not by him, but by us. He’s never tried to hide who he is. The media have been working overtime to portray him as someone he isn’t — which shows just how blind and corrupt they’ve become. In using his executive powers to dial back the size and scope of government, he’s being portrayed as a Hitleresque tyrant. A common utterance of zombies on the left is that Trump will not leave office once his term is over. He would then be a true dictator. I always ask, “How can that happen?” They typically have no reply.

Here in Oakland, our previous and totally corrupt mayor was recalled almost as soon as the ballots could be printed. Based on FBI and IRS findings, she may soon be making license plates for tomorrow’s gas-guzzlers. The popular discontent that pulled her plug is being made manifest wherever leftist hacks have been running the show for far too long. A note of caution, however, is that the queen of leftist hackdom, Babs Lee, is the incoming stooge for the job. I can only blame a lack of suitable alternatives for this sorry result.

And speaking of alternatives, why didn’t someone with Trump’s ability and experience step up and put a stop to the obvious public-sector decay years sooner? A possible answer is that being a profoundly successful businessperson is much more enjoyable than being a punching bag for all the Deep State hangers-on. Mr. Trump has made a tremendous sacrifice for our sake.

And yet the ice has been broken. Elon Musk’s putting himself on the Trump team is a glaring example of the immense benefits for the general public that can be caused by an altruistic billionaire. There should be little doubt that there are others out there — some even being eligible for the presidency. It would be helpful if the media-generated damage to such heroes was realistically expected to be minimized by well honed, thoughtful countermeasures.

There are also some terrific rising stars getting showcased by being on Trump’s team. Veep J.D. Vance is the most obvious and eligible. Another serious personality is lead spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. She is especially good at thinking on her feet while also keeping her cool. She is, however, way too young to be president — which gives her plenty of time to further improve even beyond her current mastery of her situation.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr (cropped).