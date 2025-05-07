Amid leftist lawfare, President Trump needs more help than he has

As President Trump “floods the zone” to fix the Biden mess on immigration and other issues that won him a historic second term, the Trump-deranged New York Times and the rest of the mainstream media cannot contain their “outrage” as he delivers on the very promises that earned him an overwhelming electoral mandate.

The Left’s response is flooding its own zone, littering the U.S. judicial system with anti-Trump litigation in a quest to overturn a popularly elected president and the policies he was elected to enact.

There have been more than 200 legal challenges made against the Trump administration’s policies, most notably border security. Over 100 legal rulings have at least temporarily paused President Trump’s actions—from immigration to DOGE-led government efficiency.

Ask yourself: Is this really about the rule of law? Or is it the petty politics of losers?

This level of legal intervention is unprecedented, and the Trump agenda needs help—in part because of his success in draining the Washington swamp. President Trump has done more to clear out entrenched bureaucracy than any president in U.S. history, especially at the Department of Justice (DOJ), where too many career bureaucrats refuse to put the will of the people ahead of their own personal policy preferences. Many DOJ lawyers have resigned, while others were reassigned to counter their petty politics, and others may even be tanking cases at President Trump’s expense (and to the liberal media’s delight).

All of this has left President Trump’s legal defense team understandably under-manned, without enough quality legal muscle to flex. His team is pulled in hundreds of different directions while seeking to keep their promises for American voters.

President Trump’s agenda cannot rely solely on the DOJ’s legal teams to combat the Left’s external threat or the “resistance” from within. With liberal lawfare multiplying like anchor babies, the Trump team needs experienced, skilled manpower to do everything, everywhere, all at once to fight back against the onslaught.

Case in point: During one recent hearing, only one DOJ lawyer represented the federal government while eight lawyers appeared for the anti-Trump plaintiffs.

It is this very lack of resources in the fight against Resistance 2.0 that calls on all patriotic Americans to support President Trump however we can. For those of us in the America-loving nonprofit legal world, there has never been a more important time for outside groups to jump into the fight and stand with Trump 2.0 against leftist lawfare.

Groups like the Coolidge Reagan Foundation need to be active in every case and every court they can to defend the people’s agenda. For instance, the Coolidge Reagan Foundation has filed an Amici in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. unequivocally arguing the Trump administration should not be held in contempt over recent deportation flights to El Salvador. It is, after all, exactly within the scope of the president’s executive authority to invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act and keep America safe from illegal alien criminals and terrorists. The Left’s problem isn’t that he did it; it is that they don’t like who he did it to.

This is not about politics or even President Trump himself; this is about stopping unelected judges from taking American democracy out of the hands of the people (and their elected president) and into their own hands due to personal policy preferences—or just because “Orange Man Bad.” American voters have grown increasingly weary of the endless assault on their democracy, whether it’s smearing President-elect Trump with the “Russian collusion” hoax in 2016, trying to stop him from running in 2024, or halting his policies now. When courts appear to so obviously play ball with leftist lawyers, they diminish public respect for our judiciary and the rule of law.

Pro-Trump or not, now is the time for outside groups to fight back against leftist lawfare, and hold courts to their duty—on principle. Otherwise, the Democrats who couldn’t win or steal the 2024 election will have unelected judges steal it for them. How is that democracy?

Dan Backer is a veteran campaign counsel, having served more than 100 candidates and political committees, overseeing more than $150 million in political spending over the past decade. He practices law as a member of Chalmers, Adams, Backer & Kaufman LLC and serves as General Counsel for the Coolidge Reagan Foundation.

Image generated by AI.