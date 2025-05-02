Stephen Miller for National Security Advisor? Bring it on!

Sure, it's a weather balloon, but sometimes these weather balloons turn out to be right.

Axios is reporting that Stephen Miller is in line to be President Trump's National Security Advisor, now that Mike Waltz has been asked to lead the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

President Trump's top policy adviser, Stephen Miller, is garnering buzz inside the White House as a top candidate to be the next national security adviser, five sources familiar with the situation tell Axios. Why it matters: Miller — the deputy chief of staff and the brain behind Trump's controversial immigration crackdown — is one of the president's longest-serving and most-trusted aides. Miller's name surfaced shortly after Trump removed Mike Waltz as national security adviser on Thursday and nominated Waltz to become the next United Nations ambassador.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is temporarily taking over Waltz's responsibilities, but sources familiar with his thinking say he's busy enough running the State Department. Zoom in: Miller already is the administration's Homeland Security adviser, and is an aggressive defender of the administration's legal push for immediate deportations of unauthorized immigrants without court hearings. One White House source told Axios via text that Miller has made the Homeland Security Council run "like clockwork," and that it's "infinitely more effective than the NSC [National Security Council] with a tiny fraction" of the staff.

That would be the knife-sharp advisor who was last seen fileting the media beast:

Stephen Miller is the assassin the leftist lapdogs of the legacy media dread the most. He exposes their pathetic inability to tell simple truths day after day after day with a terrifying lack of pity.



Love this guy! pic.twitter.com/0vgVZzSMXe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 1, 2025

He is hyper-competent, having engineered the border crackdown which is Trump's strongest success so far; he has been a Trump loyalist from the very beginning of the first Trump term, serving through all of it; he's an able communicator, he never waivers, and he is said to get on very well with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another stellar appointee in the Trump administration now.

He could be called the sharpest knife in the Trump drawer.

As National Security Advisor, he could give the job a lot of heft -- and the best part is that our enemies will fear him. Imagine being an Iranian mullah and watching that Miller takedown of the press, as well as the uncompromising success at the border? Would you want to mess with that guy?

Don't think they don't watch this sort of thing -- back in 1981, when Ronald Reagan fired the air traffic controllers for defying the law by going on strike, the Soviets watched intently and adjusted their calculations accordingly. The mullahs, Russia's Vlad Putin, China's Xi, Venezuela's narco-dictatorship, Cuba's and Nicaragua's satraps, and assorted thugs and thieves running other countries are going to sit up and pay attention.

All that will serve to prevent a lot of mayhem from happening. Recall that Putin feared what Trump would do during his first administration, which is why he held off on invading Ukraine until the more predictable Joe Biden came in and began his reign of incompetence. Once that was in place, the coast was clear to invade Ukraine.

Miller, though, would be even more unpredictable for Putin, never having leaked, never having made mistakes -- and likely to get in his face if does something stupid.

Miller knows the mind of the left, having been raised a conservative in Santa Monica, surrounded by an ocean of raging, crazy, unhinged, intolerant leftists. He knows who the friends are and who the enemy is and doesn't make any errors distinguishing them.

He looks nonchalantly old beyond his years, not bothering to install hair plugs like aging Joe Biden did in his middle age, but actually, he's very young, only 39 years old. That he doesn't care about swamp vanity priorities sends the secondary message to them that he's not one of them.

Meanwhile, his long record of hard work and competence speaks for many more productive -- and dare we say it -- great -- years ahead serving President Trump, making what Trump envisions and speaks of become the cold hard reality.

A Stephen Miller as NSA chief sounds like a beautiful thing. Bring it on!

Image: Screen shot from X video.