Sen. Ed Markey’s creepy indictment of Trump only makes me appreciate Trump more

Ed Markey, 78, is one of two radically leftist Democrats from Massachusetts. He’s been in Congress since 1976—that is, almost fifty years. His disconnect from normalcy is showing up in a bizarre video he and his team compiled to “indict” Trump’s first 100 days. In fact, the video not only makes me appreciate Trump more, but also highlights the seemingly unbridgeable values gap between left and right in America.

The video shows Markey knocking on a door and then, to the tune of Silent Night, holding up signs purporting to list Trump’s evil acts. In fact, those evil acts are Trump keeping his campaign promises:

In the first 100 days. Trump Actually... pic.twitter.com/IbN6qjccR0 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 30, 2025

Thankfully, Markey put together a nicely typed-up list showing those same allegedly wrongful acts. Frankly, I’m impressed. These are all things that conservatives and fairly apolitical Americans strongly support, and they’re also examples of the fact that Trump, once having attained office, actually kept his campaign promises.

If you read down the impressive list of Trump’s accomplishments, you can see that Markey, as a long-time voice of the left, is saying that Trump is an evil president because Trump is, among other things,

focusing on America rather than some inchoate (and often deeply hostile) global community

arresting people who violate immigration laws, whether they’re judges, illegal aliens, or people on visas

reversing insane climate change policies, which drained the American economy and created national security risks

rooting out inefficiency and corruption in the federal government

respecting the Second Amendment

ending federal funding of abortion

rejecting so-called “transgender” insanity

putting an end to DEI madness and other divisive and illegal policies

stopping taxpayer money going to institutions that routinely violate Civil Rights laws

What you realize looking at Markey’s creepy indictment is that, for a Democrat, it’s a horrible thing when a president dares to use his explicit power under the Constitution to rein in the administrative state, end lawlessness, respect taxpayer money rather than treating it as a blank check, strengthen the border, take a clear look at who in the world are really our allies and who are really our friends, embrace climate and sexual reality, and generally shrink the government in favor of individual level.

One of the things I keep coming back to is that, when I grew up, working and middle-class people had the same goals: They wanted to get married and have children, and they wanted to live with their families in homes they owned that were located in safe, prosperous communities in a safe, prosperous America. They were patriots who loved their country. This was true whether they voted for Democrats or Republicans. The goals were the same; they simply believed that their chosen parties would do a better job of helping them achieve those goals.

As Markey’s list of 100 shows, the modern Democrat party, having been completely co-opted by economic and cultural Marxism, no longer shares those goals. They’ve rejected marriage and children, deny biological reality, believe that humans are destructive parasites on Mother Earth, consider borders immoral, and believe America is an inherently racist, sexist, and evil colonial enterprise that needs to be destroyed.

Half of America hates America. There is no political solution for this.

Image: X screen grab.