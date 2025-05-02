Harvard is reverting to its norm: Antisemitism, but Trump is on the job.
Yesterday, the news was that the Harvard Law Review offered a $65,000 fellowship to a man named Ibrahim Bharmal to do public interest with CAIR. The only problem is that, before receiving the fellowship, Bharmal was charged with assaulting a Jewish student on Harvard’s campus, an action that earned him a sentence of community service and anger management. Given that his Muslim faith, with its jihadist mandate to kill Jews, drove him to the assault, I don’t know that anger management will do the job.
Decent people are outraged, as they should be, but the reality is that Harvard is reverting to type. Except for a very brief window of time, it was always a no-go zone for Jews. Having said that, this time around, Harvard’s antisemitism is worse than it was the first time.
The first time, it was exclusionary (i.e., we don’t want Jews polluting our WASPy Ivy League cloister); this time, it’s eliminationist (i.e., we want Jews dead). In a nutshell, Harvard and Hamas now have a lot in common.
Image: Harvard in 1906, when it was still politely antisemitic (and not sucking on the government’s teat, something that happened during the presidency of Woodrow Wilson, a progressive and one-time Princeton president). Public domain.
Many of us have been paying attention to the slow-mo degradation of Harvard and other Ivies, a process that’s played out over the decades, but that accelerated during the Obama years. The change has come about as these institutions embraced leftism more overtly, and with leftism a whole panoply of leftist values (i.e., anti-Americanism, anti-Christianity, antisemitism, anti-men, anti-whiteness, anti-heterosexuality, etc.). Even knowing this, though, people were shocked by the sheer virulence of antisemitism that exploded on the Ivy League campuses following Hamas’s genocidal mass murder in Israel on October 7, 2023.
It was so obvious that even The Washington Post felt obligated to comment on the fact that, traditionally, the Ivies have always been hostile territory for American Jews. Ironically, Columbia was the only Ivy League school that didn’t exclude, but it’s now the most virulently antisemitic of all the Ivies.
Our Editor Emeritus, Thomas Lifson, was both a student and professor at Harvard, and he has insights into Harvard’s journey when it comes to Jews:
Harvard is regressing to its historic pattern of antisemitism. Its famous and revered president A. Lawrence Lowell, who served as president from 1909 to 1933 and who greatly expanded the university and its wealth, openly argued for a Jewish quota, which was never formally adopted, but which led to geographic distribution requirement in admissions that served the same function. Jewish enrollment did recover somewhat under his successors, but critics reckon that it was not until roughly 1970 that Jews were free of admissions discrimination.
It took a bit longer for Jews to be accepted at the top levels of Harvard, though. I had the great good fortune to be first a student, then a colleague and friend of the late Henry Rosovsky, whose achievements (read this) made him an obvious choice when the presidency of Harvard opened up in 1991, having served as “acting president” twice when President Derek Bok (a wealthy Philadelphia blueblood) took leaves of absence. In private, Henry quipped that Harvard would go with someone with a “reversible name”, a reference to WASPs like then-prominent McGeorge Bundy). Ten years later, Harvard finally appointed its first Jewish president, Lawrence Summers (later forced from office).
In its modern incarnation, Harvard has become a deeply disturbing, even dangerous, place for Jewish students:
At the Graduate School of Education, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Divinity School, Jewish and Israeli students were routinely ostracized and subject to instruction "that effectively made a specific view on the Israel-Hamas conflict a litmus test for full classroom…— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 30, 2025
At the School of Public Health, Jewish students raised concerns over anti-Israel webinars only to be asked, "Who is more marginalized, Jews or Palestinians?"— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 30, 2025
The report also outlines startling conduct within the medical school, where students actively worked to "discourage Zionist students from coming here."— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 30, 2025
At the Spring 2024 Admitted Students Preview Day, an event at which newly admitted students visit campus, enrolled students…
In another example, Jewish students said they were "routinely asked to clarify that they were 'one of the good ones' by denouncing the State of Israel and renouncing any attachment to it."— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 30, 2025
READ MORE: https://t.co/vtb6FUhCmP— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 30, 2025
Again, this is what leftism does, something that Marx himself built into the ideology. He was the original self-loathing Jew, and the damage he did with his self-hatred led to the socialist Germans killing 6 million Jews and the socialist Russian communists killing and persecuting uncounted thousands more over their seven decades of control.
Incidentally, Harvard is also an increasingly bad place for white students. The same Harvard Law Review that gave the fellowship to Bharmal, knowing he was charged with assaulting a Jewish student, is under investigation for blocking white students from joining. The Journal has been able to do this because, while the Law Review’s criterion used to be grade-based, once Harvard went to a loosey-goosey pass/fail system (unlike my more rigorous law school), law review membership, as with Barack Obama’s membership, became subjective, not objective (explaining articles such as this one).
Fortunately, Donald Trump is taking seriously Harvard’s unconstitutional and illegal discrimination against Jews:
This is exactly how you do it. Like all leftist institutions, Harvard has no respect for morality or ordinary decency. Instead, it is obsessed with money. That is, after all, the highest leftist value...who gets to control the money. By taking away Harvard’s tax-exempt status, Donald Trump is getting Harvard’s attention in a way it cannot ignore.