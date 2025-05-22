It’s hard to feel anything but contempt for Jake Tapper. How do you go from being a cheerleader for Trump Derangement Syndrome to suddenly saying that the White House was lying to him about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline? To paraphrase Megan Kelly in her interview, one of us missed the story of the century and another didn’t.

This is a sample of the interview:

MEGYN KELLY: Over here in my ecosphere, we were covering all of these. It wasn’t just falling down, it was getting lost. It was some of the stuff you report in your book.

We knew and we were reporting on the multi-jump cuts in the videos of him, where it was obvious he couldn’t get through a one-minute take. It was clear to us that he was using teleprompter. And there was some reporting on that at the time, all of which the White House was denying.

Now, the current White House, I have some connections. With the Joe Biden White House, I had none. But you did.

There was an attempted cover-up. It could only ever work if you allowed it. If the press allowed it.

Some of us tried not to, and some of us were complicit.

JAKE TAPPER: The Biden White House did not like me. OK? This is, I do not have great connections with the Biden White House.

MEGYN KELLY: Well, clearly, do you have a lot of sources? You say you talked to over 200 sources for this book.

JAKE TAPPER: This was after the election.

MEGYN KELLY: You have some you could have called and worked.

JAKE TAPPER: That’s the point, is that they were not being honest.

MEGYN KELLY: Well, how did the Wall Street Journal get it in June of 2024? And Jake Tapper and CNN couldn’t find sources for this story then, before he dropped out?

JAKE TAPPER: Annie Linskey and Siobhan Hughes did an amazing job in their reporting. And they should be heralded. And I heralded them.

I had them on my show right after the debate to talk about their great reporting. But Annie Linsky –

MEGYN KELLY: After the debate. But you did not put them on when they published that story, which was before the debate.

JAKE TAPPER: Correct. I don’t know what the booking situation was. But it wasn’t because I didn’t want them. I’m sure I said that day, let’s book.

I’m sure I said that day, let’s book. Did they?

MEGYN KELLY: Yeah. You put on a Democrat and you allowed the Democrat to rip on the report as a Rupert Murdoch sponsored hit piece. It’s just –