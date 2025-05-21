Trump brings the receipts to South Africa's president on white-farmer killings going on in South Africa

If you're a president of a country that's creating refugees of your people as they flee the country, you probably wouldn't want to be meeting President Trump to gaslight him that all's well.

That's what happened when South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa invited himself to the White House for a visit and a press conference followed.

According to Fox News:

President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday with a video allegedly showing grave treatment of White farmers. Trump has claimed that White Afrikaner South African farmers are being slaughtered and forced off their land. The Afrikaners are descendants of mostly Dutch settlers who first arrived in South Africa in 1652. A portion of the footage aired at the White House showed white crosses lined up alongside both sides of a road.

The White House live broadcast is here, and the posted YouTube video from it is below:

It started quite cordially with compliments and niceties around various peace talks in other countries, and the South African president bringing up what Nelson Mandela, supposedly a man of peace, though he never renounced violence, had "taught" them.

Reporters asked irrelevant or jejeune questions here and there, then one brought up farmer killings, at which, the South African president hastily denied it, and then advised President Trump that he would need to listen to the people he had brought with him, which apparently included white South Africans, to let him know that no 'genocide' was going on with South Africa's farmers.

That was when Trump turned on the fire.

He said he had been "listening" to people, lots of people, and he was getting reports like this ... at which the room was darkened and the audience was treated to rantings and ravings by South African politicians about killing the Boers and the need for bloodshed, and all kinds of bloodthirsty rhetoric directed at white farmers as crowds cheered. Then his video moved on to what was likely the Witkruis Monument along the N1 highway between Mokopane and Polokwame, in South Africa, showing miles of white crosses, each representing a murdered South African farmer, nearly all of whom were white.

The South African president, clearly taken aback, asked Trump where in his country that was. President Trump replied "in South Africa."

That laid out for everyone there -- the South Africans, the press, the federal record, that these killings were happening.

The media later disgraced itself by claiming Trump was promoting a distorted picture and that there were no large-scale killings of white farmers done on racial grounds, but a check with every fact-checking device I could find, including Grok, confirmed that the place was real, the killings were real, and the South African president was running a terrible country for those of the wrong race.

Elon Musk, who was president, stared sternly, knowing the truth of the matter, too.

The South African president clearly wasn't ready to answer the facts and data, the video, the receipts that President Trump brought.

Like a lot of billionaires (I once covered billionaires for Forbes magazine) Trump doesn't like to be gaslighted or presented with bee ess. That was obvious enough from this encounter. Now the ball's in South Africa's court to clean up its act, or remain on the record as a hellhole country that produces refugees. Trump's gutsy act, which none of his predecessors ever tried. made that call to responsibility possible.

Image: Screen shot from White House video, via YouTube