Boycott all nasty American food because of Trump

I don’t like the Chinese regime, but I find Chinese food excellent. I would be ridiculous if I said the opposite just for political reasons.

But when it comes to boorish anti-Americanism, it’s a different story altogether. And its new wave caused by Trump’s democratic election doesn’t even spare food. If you look at social networks, you will find quite a lot of invitations to boycott “nasty American food” because of Trump. Of course, American food has absolutely nothing to do with politics and Trump, and you don’t favor Trump anyway by buying and eating it, since private property is something inalienable in the United States. And, of course, American food isn’t nasty at all. Anybody who is familiar with the United States knows its cuisine is rich and varied, apart from the fact you can find food from all over the world there. Unfortunately, the commonplace that American food is just hamburgers and hot dogs, brought about by sheer ignorance and preconceived ideas, dies hard.

I think Americans could do something more in order to make their delicacies widely known the world over. Regrettably, at the moment only in English-speaking countries you can find a passable number of American restaurants, apart from fast-food places. If their number increased in other countries, too, then people would also become familiar with clam chowder, lobster, cheesesteak, blue crab, red rice, shrimp creole, jambalaya, oysters Rockefeller, bull oysters, and cioppino, to name but a few.

Michele San Pietro is a 60 year-old Italian free-lance translator who loves America and has been following its events for 40 years.

Image: Lee Coursey