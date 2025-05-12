A very catchy tune indeed from the Mamas & the Papas is titled “Monday, Monday.” Part of it goes like this: “Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day, Monday, Monday, it just turns out that way, oh Monday, Monday, won’t go away, Monday, Monday, it’s here to stay.”

Based on the news so far this Monday, we don’t want it to go away; for example:

Our brilliant negotiators are bringing China to heel, and that’s helping heal markets. One part of a trade deal is already announced as tariffs are lowered drastically (about 115% by some reports) for an initial 90-day period. The magnitude of the tariff reduction was completely unexpected, and very constructive talks continue on more comprehensive trade arrangements. Markets are in “rip your face off” rally mode.

President Trump is about to sign an Executive Order to lower prescription drug prices being cut (though not good for pharma stocks, good overall for consumers).

Israeli-American hostage, Edan Alexander, is set to be released by Hamas.

Thanks to President Trump’s influence, India-Pakistan ceasefire seems to be holding…so far.

Turkey on Thursday. Putin and Zelensky to meet in Istanbul.

That’s a very propitious Monday morning, even in Trump Time. As the Mamas and Papas sang, “sometimes it just turns out that way.” Who knows what the rest of the day holds?

Meanwhile, I bet the dour MSM are probably disappointed as the likelihood of a media-driven recession fades somewhat, and their predictions of stagflation stagger. I’d imagine they are experiencing a “Manic Monday. “ Tired of losing yet, you ragtag bunch of anti-American naysayers and cretins?

For normal, well-adjusted, commonsense Americans, the wins just keep coming. If I may take some liberty: ”Monday, MAGA Monday, can trust that day” Happy Monday!

Image: TheLastRefuge, with permission.