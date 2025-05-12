The lore of ‘climate change’

For decades we had been told that humans, CO2, and our use of natural resources cause global warming. Then, when temperatures didn’t consistently warm, they changed the narrative and language to “climate change.”

It has been known since the 1970s that this isn’t true.

While there was a global cooling period from 1940 to 1975, all the things that supposedly cause warming were increasing rapidly, showing that it is and has always been a scam to blame oil, coal, cars, humans, cows, and CO2 for temperature and climate changes.

On the first Earth Day in 1970, the doom and gloom climate fearmongers warned that billions would die from starvation due to a coming ice age. If temperatures are both warm and cool with rising use of natural resources, there is no correlation, and science says if there is no correlation you can’t assume causation.

John Stossel has a great article titled “Climate Myths,” which focuses on the lore surrounding climate change and global warming agendas; I’ve debunked those myths with additional research below.

Myth 1: The Arctic will soon be ice-free.

Facts: From the EPA’s own numbers, we learn that in March of 1996, sea ice in the Arctic was 5.84 million square miles and in 2024, ice was 5.74 Million, which is less than a 2% drop.

In September of 2012, sea ice was 1.38 million square miles and in September of 2024 it was 1.69 million—so an over 20% increase. Ice has always fluctuated.

Myth 2: Polar bears are going extinct.

Fact: In the 1960s, 17,000–19,000 was the highest of three scientific estimates of the polar bear population. Today, there are about 26,000 polar bears.

Myth 3. Climate change could create a massive global food shortage.

Fact: Food production has actually grown rapidly with rising CO2. Here’s this:

Carbon dioxide helps plants grow in two ways. First, it increases the rate of photosynthesis. Plants use sunlight to create sugars out of CO2 and water. When there’s more CO2 in the atmosphere, this process can go faster. Second, it means plants can use water more efficiently. When there’s more CO2 in the atmosphere, the pores on the surface of the leaves that release water can close slightly, allowing them to take in the same amount of CO2 while losing less water.

Myth 4: Droughts are increasing.

Fact: Droughts are lower than they have been in decades, and here’s additional information from the EPA.

Myth 5: Wildfires are increasing.

Fact: U.S. Wildfires have actually declined, which scientists call a “bad thing.”

Myth 6: Sea Levels are rapidly rising.

Fact: Sea levels are rising very slowly. The global average sea level has risen 8–9 inches (21–24 centimeters) since 1880.

Myth 7: Coral reefs are dying.

Fact: The Great Barrier Reef is doing very well:

Great Barrier Reef never better



Annual measurements since 1986 show their highest point for 2024



But you won't know because



1) The measuring institute stopped publishing a reef-wide index when things got too good. Instead, their 2024 report, published this week, mostly talk up… pic.twitter.com/zBrEgRKziA — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 9, 2024

Here are a few myths John Stossel didn’t mention in his article:

Myth 8: Carbon credits reduce a person’s or company’s carbon footprint.

Fact: Carbon credits are essentially worthless pieces of paper so people and businesses can pretend they reduce their carbon emissions.

Myth 9: Humans and our use of natural resources is killing thousands of species each year.

Fact: Around 1,000 identified species of plants and animals have gone extinct in the last 500 years. The reason for this and the polar bear myth is to scare children and to get people to capitulate to the radical green agenda.

Myth 10: People who oppose the green agenda are climate change deniers and anti-science.

Fact: I have never seen anyone deny that the climate changes, but we are the ones who pay attention to scientific facts instead of predictions and computer models.

Myth 11: Carbon capture is the solution to the “greenhouse” effect.

Fact: Carbon capture is a massive waste of money, sequestering dangerous amounts of carbon which brings great risk to nearby communities:

Underground storage of carbon dioxide poses significant safety risks, such as potential leakage, contamination of drinking water, and stimulation of seismic activity. As one study states, ‘geological storage is associated with a string of side-effects.’ The US Department of Energy acknowledges the risk of carbon dioxide leakage, noting for example that carbon dioxide stored in deep geologic reservoirs could leak through cracks during periods of natural seismic activity and reach groundwater sources.

Myth 11: The UN and other rich green pushers believe what they are selling.

Fact: They fly in private jets, live in mansions, including on the ocean, and then lecture us that we shouldn’t drive gas vehicles, use gas appliances, and eat meat.

What you will never find in reports pushing the green agenda: Any link between human population and crude oil usage, coal usage, amount of meat consumed, or number of gasoline powered cars and temperatures, sea levels, storm activity. There will be no facts because there is no direct correlation. The climate is and has always fluctuated with numerous natural variables.

How much money is spent by the government and sent to Harvard and other entities based on all the myths about climate change and what supposedly causes it? Policies should be based on facts, not beliefs, predictions, and computer models that can easily be manipulated and which have always been wrong.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.