Eating their own: Jasmine Crockett goes after Democrat party for considering ‘safest white boy’ for next presidential election

Jasmine Crockett, the Texas congresswoman who reliably and routinely beclowns herself every single time she opens her mouth, is now going after her own party because as she asserts, they’re considering running the “safest white boy” in 2028 as their next presidential candidate.

What would she prefer? The opposite? A problematic black woman? News flash Crockett, y’all just did that, and it was the biggest beating you Democrats have had at the ballot box in more than forty years—since Ronald Reagan, and that was lifetimes ago!

She doesn’t like “safe” and “white,” so is “dangerous” and “black” better? Sounds like her ideal candidate would be George Floyd, or O.J. Simpson. Too bad for her, they’re both six feet under.

Here’s what Crockett said:

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett says that the major donors in the Democrat Party want to go out and find the “safest white boy we can find” to represent them in 2028. She is the gift that keeps on giving & relishes the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/Z3NTqnEtV7 — Bobby (@BobbyWilson1004) May 11, 2025

Now, I hope Crockett can create enough of a ruckus, and play the race politics game well enough, that the Democrat party does in fact throw caution, propriety, and all political wisdom to the wind, and not run a “safe” candidate. I’ve had enough Democrat rule to last a lifetime, so any bit of self-sabotage on their behalf, I’m all for.

What’s funny is the Democrats’ “safest white boy” is one of many very problematic choices. Gavin Newsom? California has been under progressive control for awhile, but he’s driven the car off a cliff. Tim Walz? He acts like a homosexual—unappealing to normal men—he’s a moron, and he’s just so off-putting. Joe Biden? His descent into senility made fools of the party’s base, and I’m not sure they’re ready for that humiliation ritual again. J. B. Pritzker? He’s grotesque, obese, not smart, and again, seriously unlikeable.

I mean seriously, who do the Democrats have?

There’s debate over whether this is a Sun Tzu quote or a Napoleon Bonaparte, but it goes a little something like this: “Never interrupt your opponent while he is in the middle of making a mistake.” Or, in similar fashion, keep feeding them the rope.

How dare the Democrats consider a candidate that’s the “safest” bet. Politics isn’t about pushing an agenda, it’s about foisting unlikable and awful politicians onto your voting base, then crying racism or misogyny over the subsequent failures.

At least, that’s how Democrats like Crockett approach it—and I’m inclined to encourage this form of political cannibalism.

Image from X.