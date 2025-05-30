MIT embarrasses itself with a wokester commencement ceremony

When you think of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, what's the first thing that comes to mind?

For most of us, it's brainy nerds, visionaries, tech geniuses, rocket scientists, brain surgeons, innovators, startups, and throw in a robot or two.

In reality, it looks more like run-of-the-mill wokesters.

Here's what they got at commencement, according to the Boston Globe:

Megha Vemuri, MIT’s graduating class president, on Thursday veered from her prepared marks and from the stage expressed support for besieged Palestinians in Gaza, called for MIT to cut ties with Israel, and criticized administrators at the institute, which she accused of being “directly complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.” “ You have faced the obstacle of fear before and you turned it into fuel to stand up for what is right. You showed the world that MIT wants a free Palestine,” she said in the speech to her peers, citing votes in 2024 from MIT’s undergraduate association and graduate student union that overwhelmingly backed resolutions calling for MIT to cut ties with the Israeli military. “ You faced threats, intimidation, and suppression coming from all directions, especially your own university officials, but you prevailed because the MIT community that I know would never tolerate a genocide.” On Friday, Nobles was visibly frustrated, as chants of “Let Megha walk!” could be heard cutting into her speech.

What dreck. What drivel. Did this creature study? Because we know she knows nothing about Israel or Gaza or the Mideast, and we know she's very sure of herself in her ignorant spewings.

So not surprisingly, the university, which is warily eyeing what is happening with Harvard and has a lot of federal research cash on the line, promptly took steps to ban her from the main commencement. They had little choice, given that this one was a sneaky type, presenting a speech that said one thing to the administrators, and then giving the full Israel-hate -- at a school that isn't famous for its Israel studies or foreign policy or anything but hard science and tech -- to the graduating students, cheating them out of the day that was supposed to celebrate them.

Yet the university's action has prompted a lot of yelling from at least a small cadre in the student body, raising questions as to whether they are really interested in science and tech, or just want to go fist-waving with the womyn's studies gut-majors in the fever-swamps of the other elite universities.

Most of us would have expected better. And of course, from now on, we raise one eyebrow as someone lays out that they have an MIT degree. Seems the standards have fallen in those parts.

It calls to mind that this university was one of the ones named by Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York in 2023 as she questioned presidents of fancy universities about their record on antisemitism. At least two of them saw heads roll, resignations following equivocal answers on Jew-hate engulfing their campuses.

Somehow, MIT got away with not firing their president, but it appears the indoctrination has done its work, what with the content of this educated idiot's pro-Hamas spewings and her crazed willingness to ruin everyone's graduation with this Jew-hating doggerel.

The school should deny this clown her diploma, actually, and investigate whether anyone was paying her for the offensive, irrelevant, contemptuous speech.

That may be too much to ask, but Trump has probably got this school on his radar as a result. It's going to take a lot more than just shutting down this bounder to figure out how she got into the school, and how they can prevent future bounders with little interest in science and tech from taking the podium at what should be students' proudest moment, their graduation.

Image: Logo, via Wikipedia // fair use