Transgenderism is bad, but this is worse

Author J.K. Rowling has become one of the truth’s biggest allies in the fight against the evil transgender agenda. For over five years now, Ms. Rowling has used her vast resources and her magnificent platform to speak out against men masquerading as women. Others like-minded and with similar fame and fortune have joined Ms. Rowling — Martina Navratilova, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, to name a few — in this fight.

There’s no doubt that these prominent voices have been incredibly influential in spreading the truth about the transgender lie. Ms. Rowling and her allies have emboldened legislators, corporations, schools, parents, and so on, to also take a stand for the truth in the fight against the foolish and absurd notion that one can change one’s sex.

Most importantly, Ms. Rowling and her allies have emboldened more accurate and powerful truth-tellers in this battle. As powerful and important as are Ms. Rowling, Joe Rogan, and the like in this fight, they fall short when it comes to the absolute truth on sex.

The war on the truth has been raging since Satan asked Eve, “Did God really say...?” For decades now, in the sexual realm, Satan has waged a war on the truth in the United States and the world over. Tragically, the enemy of all of humanity has won over most Americans when it comes to sexual matters. As I noted in 2018,

the battles over sex and sexuality in our culture have largely been lost. A wide array of sexually immoral behaviors is now deemed acceptable by significant portions of our culture. At least sixty percent of Americans view same-sex “marriage,” homosexuality, and fornication (sex outside of marriage) as morally acceptable. Our courts, corporations, schools, legislatures, and the like have taken notice. Most every significant institution in the U.S. now widely embraces [sexual] evil.

Thus, telling the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, on matters in the sexual realm is enormously important. The truth on marriage is that it is only the union of one man and one woman for life. Marriage is the oldest institution in the history of humanity — older than God’s covenant with the nation of Israel, older than the Law, older than the church. Marriage is one of the earliest truths revealed by God. If anything is true, marriage as the union of one man and one woman is true. On this, there can never be compromise.

Married mothers and fathers are the foundation of every sound society the world has ever known. No law written by human beings should ever subvert this ancient and foundational institution. President Ronald Reagan summed it up well when he noted, “The family has always been the cornerstone of American society. ... In the family we learn our first lessons of God and man, love and discipline, rights and responsibilities. ... The strength of our families is vital to the strength of our nation.”

Additionally, there is virtually no truth, and absolutely no laws written by humans, with more “precedent” than marriage as the union of one man and one woman. There is no higher law than that spoken by the Law Giver, the One who made us in His image. (This great nation was founded upon His eternal truths!) He told us very early in His Word what is marriage.

Additionally, whenever Jesus, or any other of the New Testament writers — who often used marriage as an illustration of the relationship between Jesus and His church — spoke of marriage, it was always as the union of one man and one woman. Thus, any law, any relationship that deviates from the eternal truth of what is marriage will have tragic consequences!

One of the few truths older than what is marriage is what is a male and what is a female. Again, Scripture makes this abundantly clear. But if one can (legally) erase what is marriage, why not push your evil agenda even further? It is telling that once the wicked LGBT agenda got its legal victory on marriage — with the infamous and immoral Obergefell ruling — one of its next goals was to blur the lines between who’s a male and who’s a female.

Nearly a decade ago — almost exactly one year after the Obergefell ruling — I wrote that “liberals may have finally found a way to make women’s sports more interesting: let men compete as women.” As they’ve done countless times with the U.S. Constitution (see abortion and same-sex “marriage”), in order to get their way legally, and jam “transgenderism” down the throats of a largely unwilling, uncooperative America, liberals looked to “interpret” Title IX in order to allow men in women’s sports, locker rooms, restrooms, and the like.

Once the Biden administration came into power, it attempted to use Title IX in exactly the way the American left imagined, to (again!) give the LGBT agenda exactly what it wanted. Thank God, it failed. However, unsurprisingly, the left persists in attempting to push this perversion upon America, just as it did with same-sex “marriage.”

As perverse as is the notion that men can become women and vice versa is the idea that marriage is anything other than the union of one man and one woman. Those who are opposed to the trans agenda would be wise not to surrender the truth on marriage, either.

