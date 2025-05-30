Why don’t Democrats offer something good for Americans instead of bashing Trump?

What is the Democrat agenda that all Americans can rally behind? It’s not the trans agenda, because most Americans hate it. It’s not the gay thing, because most Americans are tired of hearing about it and find it irrelevant. It’s not DEI because, again, most Americans abhor the notion of racial preferences. It’s not the “Green” agenda, because most Americans are not on board with that, either. It’s not antisemitism, because most Americans either know about the Holocaust or at least hate the notion of religious persecution.

So, what are Democrats offering the American public in order to raise their approval rating, which right now is south of dirt? Nothing, it seems.

Have Democrats created legislation to lower taxes? To make small businesses more able to survive? To clean up crime in blue cities? To deport criminal illegal immigrants instead of trying to get them back? To create wholesome entertainment for families? To prosecute career criminals and gang members? To create programs to make children healthier? To discourage obesity and sloth?

Have Democrats done anything to elevate public discourse without having to resort to profanity? Have they done anything to promote decorum, decency, and modesty among young people? To discourage narcissism? To hold to K–12 standards that will lift American children into at least competitive levels with other countries? Have Democrats done anything to stop campus chaos regarding Israel and Hamas or do they encourage it?

Have Democrats come up with any new ideas to make Americans’ lives better? Or are they persisting with DEI, CRT, LGBT, and ESG? Have Democrats been working on programs to deter ghettos (remember that word?) where police have been defunded and DAs won’t prosecute criminals? Or are Democrats content to have those neighborhoods just as they are, degraded and violent, so that they can pull the trigger in case of another George Floyd sainthood event?

Why do Democrats bristle at every proposed legislation that makes American citizens’ lives better?

I challenge the Democrat party to come up with one good idea to make all Americans’ lives more prosperous instead of dependent. I challenge them to come up with one good idea to further the intellectual development and manual skills of young children through classic education and shop classes so that they will be productive citizens. Instead, Democrats encourage protesting against imagined fascism and “threats to democracy.” They protest for abortion-trans-Jew-hating, gay, and against “colonialism.”

And drag queen story hour — how is that good for children? Children need to learn history, reading, math, tech, manual skills, behavior, literature, writing, composition, critical thinking. They can’t put a cogent thought together without a screen, without asking someone or something else. How about promoting something that will fix this instead of entrenching it?

The way the Democrat party has deliberately avoided lifting their voters out of poverty, ignorance, and crime is enough to make one think they might want to keep them there, beholden to the welfare state and marching to the drummer that leads them off the cliff.

Instead of focusing on Trump, I challenge Democrats to promote one single idea that almost all Americans can get behind. Something like closing the borders, cutting taxes for everyone, educating children, deregulating for businesses’ sake, making America energy-independent, lowering crime, lowering drug prices, and bringing businesses back to America so that everyone gets a raised standard of living.

I challenge Democrats to stop bashing Trump and to create a substantive rebuilding of their own image as a party of the people instead of a party for deviants, weaklings, racists, and foul-mouthed entertainers who push perverse sexual agendas in their products and schools. Get off the sex-related topics — sex should be a personal matter.

Democrats: What ideas do you have to improve the country for everyone instead of for your own narrow interests?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.