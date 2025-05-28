Lefty elites hate you, too

Tragically, much of the West has been afflicted with oikophobia.

What is oikophobia, you ask?

It is basically fear and loathing turned inward. The disdain and hatred for one’s own culture or homeland.

It is therefore, in some respects, the saddest and most destructive of all phobias. And it has been building for many years now. Large swaths of The Left believe in it, marinate in it, worship it, project it … and try by any means to get others to convert to it, as it is their belief, animating principle, and religion.

Winston Churchill once stated, “Our difficulties come from the mood of unwarrantable self-abasement into which we have been cast by a powerful section of our own intellectuals.”

Has there ever been a time when that quote was more appropriate and applicable?!

Not sure about that? I present to you the vast majority of American university professors, quite a few scientists, and a whole host of self-proclaimed “experts,” authorities, and progressive politicians, such as Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Greta Thunberg, et al.

And then there is the so-called “mainstream” media. And the majority of teachers, at least in urban areas. A number of governors and many mayors also fit the bill, The result? The very policies for which they lobby, in an alleged attempt to rectify this nation’s “wrongs,” lead to utter devastation. Homelessness, crime, drug use, and sanctuary cities abound. Large swaths of cities like San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland have been transformed into dangerous and run-down hellholes, needles and poop strewn across sidewalks and other public areas.

What were once well-kept areas with little crime and mostly prideful and hardworking people when America’s founding principles were being followed have morphed into dystopian landscapes of hopelessness and depravity after the “blame America” crowd has had its way. Coincidence? No. Correlation and causation.

Nonetheless, elites like few things more than to deride and berate their own free and open societies, the capitalist system, the Judeo-Christian work ethic, the free market, the desire for excellence, the rule of law, and the concept and belief in natural law, the idea that our rights are inalienable and granted by our Creator, not those in government.

The one thing they do like better than deriding and berating their own societies is trying to get others to do so, as well-- especially younger folks. Hence the existence here in America of The 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ Studies, and other crackpot vehicles designed to pervert and capture the minds of our young people. They are similarly fond of touting their disdain for Western nations and notions when performing, speaking, or simply interacting with others abroad.

As is usually the case with progressives, they don’t let history or facts get in the way of their agenda.

They dismiss or ignore the fact that the West has done more for the advancement of homo sapiens in the past few centuries than the rest of the world combined, whether lifting people out of poverty or fighting for their liberty. Advancements in medicine, manufacturing, science, communication, energy, etc., have come about because of belief in hard work and discipline, the profit motive, and Judeo-Christian values. Inventions and productivity flourished with opportunity and entrepreneurship, as they must.

And progressives despise it all.

Why? Several reasons. Truth be told, they don’t care for the rubes in fly-over country because they don’t look, act, or think like they do. Because these liberals can’t produce the food and energy that sustain us, they mock those that do. They deride straight white males and traditional gender roles because they don’t want anyone to deride their sexuality and gender “choices.” They disdain so-called “Christian nationalism” because they despise the concept of sin, don’t recognize any power higher than that of their own, and esteem the LGBTQIIA+ Nation over their native land. They dismiss the idea of “pulling one’s self up by one’s own bootstraps” because they don’t wish to do so themselves. Too much effort.

In short, they denigrate all the things that made America great. Because it secretly makes them feel small. And they cannot countenance that.

It is also why they often get so upset over those who support the desire to Make America Great Again.

