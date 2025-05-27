Progressive Democrat running to be NJ governor slammed with accusations of covering up sexual harassment of female employees

The party of women…sure doesn’t respect women.

Ras Baraka, a progressive Democrat and the current mayor of New Jersey, is also running a gubernatorial campaign, and he’s recently been hit with accusations of “fostering a toxic work environment for women in his administration” which include allegations that he routinely hired family members who reportedly either sexually assaulted women, or turned a blind eye to it. From an article at Fox News, Baraka “has a record of associating with alleged abusers of women,” two of whom are Baraka’s brothers.

The first is Amiri Baraka Jr., who served as Baraka’s chief of staff, and has been accused of “silencing” a female employee after she apparently reported that she’d been sexually assaulted by her boss, and “denied full-time employment for refusing sexual favors” in the workplace. According to this young woman, she was essentially told to know her place, shut up, and just be thankful she has a job.

The second brother, Obalaji Jones, allegedly perpetrated the sexual assault himself:

In 2017, Dannisha Clyburn, a former City of Newark employee, accused Jones of sexually assaulting her in 2013 and attempted sexual assault in 2015, TapInto Livingston reported. According to Clyburn, Jones called her into a dark room and inappropriately touched her without her consent at a 2013 political speech by Baraka. She further claimed that Jones attempted to assault her again by calling her into a private room during a children’s event in 2015.

Clyburn labeled Jones a “monster” a “menace” and a “predator” after her reported experiences with him. Now, what’s interesting is that Clyburn had been a supporter of Baraka, which only adds to her credibility—she’s like a Tara Reade, not a Christine Blasey-Ford or E. Jean Carroll—because she no doubt understands what leveling very damaging accusations against him means for her preferred candidate, and even the larger party.

Another former supporter, former councilwoman Gayle Chaneyfield Jenkins, said this:

‘I’m not on Team Baraka for a number of reasons, but one of the reasons is their abuse of power. I cannot believe that any of my council colleagues...that none of these women haven’t come up to you and told you what they’ve had to go through as far as having to have sex to get a job, or they’ve been abused, or they’ve been talked about, or they’ve been ridiculed.’

Then, there’s this:

Baraka has also associated himself with alleged abuser Kiburi Tucker, who was arraigned in 1996 in a Newark municipal court on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, an archived version of the Star-Ledger reported.

And, the friendship has lasted through the years; earlier this month, Tucker rallied support for Baraka’s gubernatorial campaign, posting pictures from an event together.

Oh, and we can’t forget this!

In 2022, the mayor also endorsed Louis Weber, a former Newark police officer who was running for city council and was accused of sexual assault by a former female partner. Weber has denied the allegation and was not charged criminally, Politico reported.

Okay, so the party that erases women, eliminating their unique roles and gifts by allowing men to dominate them in sports and barge into their private spaces with genitals on display, and demands we be called “birthing persons” or persons with a “bonus hole”…has a problem with women?

The party that deceives women into murdering their own children because they love child sacrifice and a quick buck, thereby leaving these poor souls with crippling depression, guilt, and shame which can last a lifetime…has a problem with women?

The party that shreds female accusers as whores or liars when they accuse Democrat men of being handsy perverts…has a problem with women?

The party that opened the border, thereby creating a scenario in which millions of women and little girls would experience sexual assault on their journey north from the jungles of South America…has a problem with women?

The party that supports “all” women, unless she’s a conservative woman, at which point they’ll launch vicious attacks against her…has a problem with women?

The party that harms women by convincing them that climbing the corporate ladder is more rewarding than a loving husband and raising children...has a problem with women?

The party that encourages wanton and meaningless sex (which harms women infinitely more than it harms men) because that’s the ultimate expression of freedom and liberation...has a problem with women?

If only there were some way to know that the Democrats hated women, before they hurt them!

Image from Grok.