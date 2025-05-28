Hope and change is over

Who is going to sit down with former President Obama and tell him that it's over? He is irrelevant. He made history but moving on is in the future. We saw the truth of that fading hope and change in the last campaign when the former president couldn't 'thrill anyone. Let's get an update from NBC:

More Democrats are openly criticizing Obama strategists and consultants, who were long treated as the high priests of their party’s politics. Democratic National Committee officials at a news event last month blamed Obama’s lack of investment in state parties over his two terms for setting back local organizing, with the party still feeling the effects. The so-called Obama coalition of voters -- less politically engaged voters, younger voters and voters of color -- is no more. In 2024, each of those groups shifted toward Trump in high numbers. Going forward, it could mark a clean slate for a party whose course for nearly two decades cascaded from decisions Obama had made. It was Obama who chose Biden as his vice president, offering him the elevated perch that set up his 2020 election and his aborted 2024 re-election. Obama selected Hillary Clinton as his secretary of state, then anointed her for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 race against Trump. The operatives Obama and his top aides empowered have carved out leading, decision-making roles at the top of the Democratic Party since then.

Yes, it's time for Obama to move on. To be fair, it happens to most former U.S. presidents, which is why they generally disappear and show up only on opening day or if their teams make the World Series. Some accept their new role, like our neighbor President George W. Bush, but let's see how president Obama can handle it.

As I mentioned to a Democrat friend, President Obama never did much to develop the party, or the farm system, as they say in baseball. He left office with Trump in the White House and lost both houses to the GOP. He was never an electoral factor or brought in anyone in a competitive district. He just didn't have the "coattails" that others have. In other words, Obama won but the Democrats didn't that much.

Another factor is that today's party makes Obama moderate. The crazy Left is now running that party and Obama never had the courage to confront them. So now they are stuck with a Left that isn't fond of Obama's deportations or support for Israel.

So bye bye, Obama. Yes, they'll cheer you to death the next time you speak at the convention. However, don't expect them to listen much to your counsel.

