In Worcester, MA, another Dem politician allegedly attacked ICE agents

Before about ten minutes ago, I’d never thought much about Worcester, Massachusetts, except for its being a blue-collar town with a strong link to the American Revolution. Back then, Worcester’s residents fought for individual liberty and limited government that fairly applied the laws. More recently, this Democrat-controlled city became famous for its fight on behalf of imaginary sexes. And now, it’s gone viral because one of its council members allegedly attacked law enforcement officials for the right of violent illegal aliens to stay in this country. George Washington weeps.

It all started when local police arrested Ferreira de Oliveira, who allegedly committed assault and battery against a pregnant woman using a dangerous weapon. (Now, to be clear, I consider that fists and feet can also be dangerous weapons, too, but presumably she is alleged to have used something more solid, like a knife or bat.) In addition to these allegations, DHS also reported that Oliveira had slipped illegally into America in August 2022.

Here is full statement given to @SpecNews1Worc from @DHSgov regarding Thursday’s incident on Eureka Street involving @EROBoston and @WorcesterPD. pic.twitter.com/CFzWrrKAKP — Spectrum News 1 Worcester (@SpecNews1Worc) May 10, 2025 Things got so bad that the local police had to be called, too. The local police union had more details: Full statement from police union. pic.twitter.com/vHCrdx1sys — Spectrum News 1 Worcester (@SpecNews1Worc) May 10, 2025 When ICE showed up to arrest Oliveira, Etel Haxhiaj, an Albanian immigrant, allegedly stirred up a crowd of some 25 people to protest the arrest. According to the Department of Homeland Security, when authorities showed up, “Haxhiaj pulled a political stunt and incited chaos by trying to obstruct law enforcement.”Things got so bad that the local police had to be called, too. The local police union had more details:

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, at approximately 11:15 am, the Worcester Police were dispatched to Eureka Street for a call that came in for federal law enforcement officers needing assistance due to a hostile and uncooperative crowd surrounding them. Officers arriving on scene continued to call for more officers as the scene continued to escalate rapidly. [snip] Here, all available Worcester police officers were dispatched to Eureka Street to protect the public and ensure the safety of federal and Worcester police officers on scene. For obvious reasons, officers became concerned for their safety and that of the federal agents based on the actions of the crowd. They tried to deescalate the situation and prevent injury to all present. Despite those efforts, Worcester police officers and federal agents were threatened, abused and even assaulted on scene. [snip] Of particular concern in this case, one of our elected policy makers and someone who has created this difficult task for the police, District 5 City Councilor, Etel Haxhiaj, incited aggression towards the police during the incident. This councilor participated in the conduct of the unruly crowd and eventually assaulted both Worcester police and federal law enforcement officers on scene. Her behavior also emboldened others to act in this manner. [snip] This councilor's egregious actions were not limited to physical interference, as she attempted to use her official position several times to interfere with the police on scene. This type of conduct is controlled by the state's ethical laws and our own city charter. Councilor Haxhiaj, in our opinion, broke her oath and these ethical laws, and in doing so put the safety of our officers and our citizens at great risk. The members of the Worcester Police Patrolman's Union Local 911 condemn this councilor's disrespectful and dangerous behavior.

If the allegations are correct, Haxhiaj’s behavior was not only disrespectful and dangerous, but it was also highly illegal. Under 8 U.S.C. §1324, it’s a federal crime to try to shield an illegal alien from detection (which is what you’re doing when you block federal access to the illegal alien). Under 18 U.S.C. §111, it’s a violation of the law to assault federal law enforcement officers, which is what the police union alleges Haxhiaj did. And finally, Chap. 265, sec. 13D of the General Laws of Massachusetts also criminalizes assaulting law enforcement officers.

In other words, if Haxhiaj actually did what she’s alleged to have done, and the federal government prosecutes (I have no expectation that the local prosecutor in Worcester will act), she could be in for a world of hurt. After all, as Democrats relentlessly reminded us when they prosecuted grannies who unwittingly trespassed in Congress, all the while staying between the rope lines, or Donald Trump for imaginary crimes, “No one is above the law.”

