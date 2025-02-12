City council of Worcester, MA votes to become an LGBTQ++ ‘sanctuary city’

Last night, the city council in Worcester, Massachusetts voted to designate the town as a “sanctuary city” for LGBTQ++ degenerates, and the comments from the public before the official vote were nearly indistinguishable from an old Saturday Night Live skit:

Threats of violence, angry and panicked outburst, displays of severe mental illness, crazy blue wigs—yeah, these people are totally normal and reasonable.

The above video is just more proof that the “trans” movement is saturated with individuals who simply didn’t get enough attention as children, and they’re making up for lost time, bringing nothing but drama and arrested development to the table.

We’ve got the first girl, her voice quavering as she expresses how “afraid” of Trump she is (mainstream media, this paranoia falls on you), telling the city council that if they don’t give her what she wants then they “better prepare for ‘trans’ people to make this [Worcester] a very unsafe space.” As if we aren’t all completely aware of how “trans” people act when consumed by an angry temper tantrum: Aside from all the high-profile mass shootings, LGBTQ++ people experience much higher levels of violence than normal people…but it’s domestic violence from their queer partners perpetrating the abuse.

She’s also “multiply disabled,” has autism, and apparently can’t drive, so she had to hire a car to get to the council meeting—and then she whines about how she had to “hide” the fact that she was in drag from her driver. Girl, you look like a ridiculous leftard take on Popeye’s Olive Oyl, anyone looking at you can tell you’re not dressed like a normal and respectable human being. Not only are they bat guano crazy, they’re delusional too.

Then we’ve got the man shouting about how he “doesn’t want to be here” and claims he’s “pleading for [his] life.” The federal government is coming to kill “trans” people if Worcester’s politicians decline to grant LGBTQ++ “sanctuary” status to the city? Call this man’s social worker, because he’s clearly off his meds.

Another hulking man, overly sweaty and sporting a five o’clock shadow, complains about being misgendered because he goes by “ma’am” and not “sir”...but he’s a hulking dude with absolutely zero pretense of being “trans.”

It’s like these Worcester residents were competing in the Olympics of the mentally disturbed—remind me to stay the heck out of Massachusetts.

