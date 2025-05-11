About the pope, and other notes on the passing scene

I bet Trump would like Pope Leo XIV to officially be renamed “The Pope of America.”

(O.K., maybe not when he’s made aware of the new pope’s previous comments and political leanings. And his brother says he will be similar to Pope Francis.)

Speaking of Catholicism, kids from Santa Maria delle Vittorie parish school in Ponte della Priula, Italy, a Catholic nursery school, were taken on a day trip to a mosque, where they learned about Islam from an imam and bowed in worship of “Allah.”

Anyone want to bet that this is not reciprocal? Were young Muslims taken to a Catholic church and instructed to reverently engage in Catholic worship rites and rituals? I’m guessing not.

Why? The hyper-tolerant Western globalists are in reality determined to extinguish their own societies.

Speaking of indoctrination, The Chicago Board of Education and the (New York-based) David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace will have to pay out $2.6 million to 773 former Chicago Public High School students who were essentially forced to participate in Transcendental Meditation, a staple of the Hindu religion. Judge Matthew Kennelly of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently approved the class action settlement.

Speaking of outrage, in a recent appearance, Colorado State Senator Chris Kolker mocked the Christian faith and claimed that on his Judgment Day he might stand “in front of a trans Jesus.”

O.K., Kolker. Jesus did transition, but from death to life! So that all of us could have a chance to do the same.

Sense a pattern here? If Christianity’s powerbrokers and erstwhile evangelists can no longer be bothered to defend, let alone expand, their own religion, its collapse will come gradually-- and then suddenly.

House Democrats recently and unanimously voted against a resolution renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Every. Single. Democrat. The resolution passed via a 211-206 vote, with only one Republican voting against the resolution and all 205 Democrats doing so. I firmly believe many Democrats would, however, vote to rename America herself. And probably Washington D.C. And Madison, Wisconsin. And Lincoln, Nebraska. And Jefferson City, Missouri. And, well, you get the picture.

A former U.S. Postal Service employee from Mesa County, Colorado, has admitted to stealing and fraudulently casting mail-in ballots during the 2024 presidential election. Vicki Stuart and her associate, Sally Jane Maxedon, intercepted mail-in ballots intended for voters, forged signatures, and submitted them as legitimate votes. Wanna bet they were doing this to “save our democracy?”

According to a Fox News report, National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya says that a contractor working “at one of the nation's most highly secure research labs” recently risked an outbreak of deadly disease in order to exact retribution over a "personal dispute.”

According to a Health and Human Services official who spoke with Fox News, the contracting researcher poked holes in a colleague's personal protective equipment following a lovers' quarrel. (The incident occurred at the Integrated Research Facility at Fort Detrick Army base in Frederick, Maryland.) Glad to know these potentially deadly experiments are being conducted by sober and serious adults.

We’re in good hands. Just kidding.

Image: Grok, AI-generated illustration, via X