Hillary Clinton disdains American fertility

Hillary Clinton doesn’t believe Americans need to have more babies.

This, despite the fact that the U.S.’s population replacement rate is currently 1.78, far less than the 2.1 needed to simply maintain its population at the current level.

Why is she not concerned with this issue that would obviously eventually lead to our extinction?

Let’s hear it from Hillary herself, as stated during a talk hosted by the Newmark Civic Life Series in Manhattan earlier this month:

“This very blatant effort to basically send a message most exemplified by Vance and Musk, and others, that, you know, what we really need from you women are more children. And what that really means is you should go back to doing what you were born to do, which is to produce more children.”

Yes, isn’t it crazy that we think women should give birth? That women were “born” to give birth?!

Talk about misogyny!

Of course, if Hillary’s mom didn’t give birth, she wouldn’t be making these remarks. And if women didn’t give birth, there would be no humans, straight, gay, white, black, American or otherwise.

Old Hillary then stated of Trump, Vance, and Musk:

“Return to the family, the nuclear family, return to being a Christian nation, return to producing a lot of children — which is sort of odd because the people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants, and they want to deport them, so none of this adds up.”

Actually, all of this adds up, but none of Hillary’s remarks do. But more on that in a minute.

Hillary again:

“One of the reasons why our economy did so much better than comparable advanced economies across the world is because we actually had a replenishment, because we had a lot of immigrants, legally and undocumented, who had a, you know, larger than normal by American standards, families. So this is just another one of their, you know, make America great again by returning to the lifestyles and the economic arrangements of not just the 1950s. I mean, let's keep going back as far as we can. And, you know, see what happens.”

No, the Trump administration is not desirous of going back to, say, the 1800s. Nor were/are large illegal immigrant families responsible for America’s relatively robust economy. What Hillary is saying is that American women—and couples—do not need to bear the burden of having children because immigrants have so many. Women don’t need to leave the workforce and have their lives and careers disrupted by kids, because that is what immigrants are for.

Duh. Immigrants will clean our swimming pools, tend our gardens, and have enough children to sustain our economy — and their culture — so we don’t have to.

This attitude is wrong on every level. It is selfish, destructive, irreligious, and immoral.

This is just another bizarre example of those in developed Western nations begging for their own demise. A society’s fertility rates historically track with its optimism for the future, especially from an economic standpoint.

Hillary’s beliefs, however, seem to be borne of selfishness, laziness, and a general view that it might be best if an overwhelming number of immigrants from third world countries with no history of individual liberty replaced American citizens.

Just not herself, of course.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License