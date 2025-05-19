Biden, prostate cancer, and an obligatory conspiracy theory

This is going to be a bit more personal than my usual articles and blogs here, but only because I was diagnosed with prostate cancer right after my 65th birthday.

In addition, I worked in healthcare for 25 years.

Taken together, based on what I know, both professionally and personally, President Biden’s diagnosis is a bit more personal, and because I’ve been there and done that, I think I have a bit more information about prostate cancer than the average “joe.” I also think I know why his extremely advanced case of metastatic prostate cancer is just now coming to light. It might have something to do with Biden’s plans to run for a second term.

***

This weekend we learned that Joe Biden has an aggressive, fast-moving and malignant form of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to a bone. Stage Four cancer this advanced has a far from optimal survival rate – roughly 30 percent – especially for a man of his age, with his pre-existing health issues.

And I don’t mean dementia.

However, I do want to address something that may not be obvious.

Who dropped the ball in not finding this cancer much sooner?

Or was the ball dropped at all?

Perhaps when a much less aggressive form of prostate cancer was discovered, say during his annual physical in February 2024, a lid was put on this information.

Yes, this supposition is at the core of my obligatory conspiracy theory about how and why that ball was dropped – or not really dropped so much as suppressed.

Since Biden’s Russiagate theory proved to be a left-wing conspiracy, and since Hunter’s not-my-laptop claim – long denied by the corporate media as a right-wing conspiracy – also proved to be a real left-wing conspiracy, whenever we get bizarre news about Biden or his family, there’s got to be a conspiracy in there somewhere.

Here’s my theory:

As president of the world’s most powerful country, Joe Biden had instant access to literally the best medical care anywhere. He had his own very skilled doctors on call, with unfettered access. More important, if Biden needed to see his doctor, he didn’t have to make an appointment like the rest of us. Literally, if Biden or his team thought he might be at medical risk, the doctor would be there immediately – and the fantastic Bethesda Naval Hospital, now part of the Army’s Walter Reed Military Medical Center – would be on standby to run any tests or provide any treatment.

Nobody has immediate access to better care.

Beyond that, Biden had been previously diagnosed and treated for co-morbidities – that’s med-speak jargon for other major health issues that complicate diagnoses of new illnesses, and not in a good way.

In addition, while Joe’s claim to having once been diagnosed with “oil cancer” is Four Pinocchio’s of sheer bunkum, he does have a genetic pre-disposition to cancer, if only because one of his sons died of that horrific disease. With this in his medical record, regular and frequent checks for cancer – especially prostate cancer, because it’s so common in older men – would seem to be SOP, mil-speak jargon for “Standard Operating Procedure.”

At this point, I should offer a disclaimer. Like Joe Biden, I had a form of skin cancer, a malignant basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer). It was treated twice, the second time effectively, and I’ve been skin cancer-free for nearly a decade. And, like Joe Biden, I had prostate cancer, diagnosed in late 2016, when I was 65. Mine was not as advanced as his is, thank God. It was found during a routine diagnostic procedure shortly after my 65th birthday, the kind of tests Biden, at 82, should have had both regularly and frequently. My doctor recommended radiation treatment, and while I wish I’d gotten a second opinion and used a different treatment, the radiation did work. I’ve been prostate cancer-free since early 2017.

Back to Biden. Even after his term as President ended, Biden – like all former Presidents – still has immediate access to that same level of medical care he had while in office, first as Vice President from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017, and again from January 20, 2021 to January 20, 2025.

So there is no excuse – none, whatsoever – for Biden’s prostate cancer to have progressed to symptomatic Stage Four without having been found. The appearance of symptoms common to late-stage prostate cancer triggered the medical tests that led to this “apparently” new diagnosis. Here’s a few reasons why they should not have waited so long to discover that disease before it may already have been too late to save the former President. If that’s the case, why? Why suppress information that could lead to a life-saving treatment?

More on that in a moment.

Prostate cancer is most often diagnosed in men 65 or over – the average age at first diagnosis is 67.

Every man over age 80 – Biden is 82 – if screened, is likely to have at least some sign of cancer cells in his prostate. Not all such findings require invasive care, but Biden now has Stage Four metastatic prostate cancer. For any President or former President, this should have been caught in State Zero or Stage One … unless it was.

Prostate cancer screening guidelines for all men over 50 years old call for them to have – at a minimum – a PSA (a blood test) and a rectal exam at least once a year.

Given that Joe Biden has been under Presidential-level medical care since he was elected in 2020, there must be a reason why this cancer wasn’t caught much earlier – unless it was. By the time prostate cancer is symptomatic, there is no excuse for the best medical science on earth to have missed this as it progressed from Stage Zero to it’s current, potentially deadly Stage Four.

So what really happened? If there was any reason to fear that Biden might possibly have an active, aggressive cancer – given what a diagnosis would almost certainly do to his chances for re-election in 2024 – the best way to deal with that is to avoid testing for prostate cancer, especially during his last year in office. Then, even if there were Congressional hearings, if the doctor didn’t test for prostate cancer, he couldn’t tell Congress what he didn’t know.

Here’s where my obligatory conspiracy theory comes in. First, because of his advanced age, there were bound to be people who had reservations in 2024 about voting such an obviously old man back into office. If it came out that he also had a potentially fatal diagnosis, that would only stress a reason for not voting for Joe.

Even when caught and treated early, some prostate cancer cases become fast-moving, aggressive and deadly. So, if it became public knowledge that Joe had been diagnosed with cancer in February of 2024, he might not have been re-nominated, let alone re-elected. It would have thrown the whole election into speculative chaos – anything could have happened.

Since early-stage prostate cancer is one of the lesser-threatening forms of cancer, Joe – or, more likely, Doctor Jill – may have decided to roll the dice and see if her husband could get elected and sworn in for his second term before his diagnosis became public.

Then, there was another risk as well. Recall, back when Biden was President, every time his doctor gave his annual post-exam assessment of the President’s health, the doctor was subject to serious questions about Biden’s cognitive failure and overall mental health. There were even threats of Congressional hearings if the doctor didn’t come clean about Biden’s possible dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

So, if a reporter asked what else the doctor had discovered – and if the doctor had tested the President for prostate cancer – his medical ethics might have demanded he answer honestly. That was a wild card neither Joe nor Doctor Jill was likely to want to risk.

However, those reporters conspired unknowingly with the President by not asking an obvious question. Given Joe’s age, co-morbidity and family genetic history – does he have cancer or any other life-threatening disease. Specifically, “Doctor, does the President have prostate or any other life-threatening cancer?” The best way to answer this is to, first, not run the tests, and second, to answer honestly, “No, none that we detected.”

That risk, by itself, might be reason enough for Doctor Jill to roll those dice, hoping that Joe would survive long enough for his doctors to “discover” this – officially – after his re-election but before it was too late. If that’s what Jill did – and it seems plausible – she came up with snake eyes. Oops.

Given that he wasn’t elected – technically, he didn’t even run – it was still prudent to wait, if only to make sure the conspiracy didn’t come out. So, only after he’d been out of office for a reasonable period of time – four months seems appropriate – would it be safe for no-longer-President Biden to be tested, and found to have cancer. Nobody in on this conspiracy would have expected the cancer to become so aggressive, so quickly.

Is this true? Or even plausible? If not, how is it plausible that a great doctor, with all manner of diagnostic tools, missed a cancer just a year ago that had since February of ’24 it had become so aggressive, so malignant and so metastatic that it today puts the former President’s five-year life expectancy down to 30 percent?

Isn’t it easier to believe the conspiracy?

So far, all the facts we know support this “conspiracy theory.” Of course, we don’t have any facts, so this is pure speculation. However, can you think of any other reason why the President of the United States wouldn’t be routinely tested for prostate cancer until four months after he’d completed his time in office?

Neither can I.

Finally, I want to encourage every reader to become a supporting member of American Thinker (AT). There are a number of benefits – you get content without ads, you get a weekly newsletter put together by AT’s remarkable team of editors, and you’ll be supporting a strong conservative voice since 2002.

You might wonder if AT has an impact. I’m here to say that it does – and your support will play a big role in that continuing impact. Consider the words of the late Rush Limbaugh. He credited AT as his daily “show prep.” BTW, I know this to be true, because Rush once took one of my articles and read it, word-for-word, with his own inimitable comments, over three segments of his show. So, if you can afford $6.95 a month, you can become a member. I’m a member, and I hope you will be, too.

Ned Barnett spent 25 years of his career working in healthcare, and his first ten published books (out of 40, total) were business guides for the healthcare industry. He testified, twice, before Congress, about national healthcare policy. This – plus his own experience with prostate cancer – gives Ned a keen insight into the facts behind the official words about Biden’s cancer.

When he’s not commenting on conservative healthcare solutions, Ned is an active author in the fields of business, faith, science fiction, military historical fiction and even a satirical “autobiography.” He also works as a ghostwriter, a developmental book editor, and as an expert in marketing, promoting and selling books for authors and publishers. Ned can be reached at 702-561-1167 or nedbarnett51@gmail.com

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed