Joe Biden was not a decent man, nor was he a public servant

President Trump wished Biden well after revelations of his advanced prostate cancer.

That’s fine. Trump is actually a very magnanimous fellow. What’s not fine are the talking heads concocting a false reality about Biden. Here are two of the talking points reverberating around the media eco-chambers: he is a decent man and a longtime public servant.

In many quarters, it is considered improper and unenlightened to talk ill of the dead. Though Biden is not quite there, yet, it may also be considered churlish to talk ill of the ill. Rather than stumble over themselves conjuring a false image of a decent public servant, perhaps it’s better to discuss the nature of his disease so as to inform the public on the importance of early detection, etc.

While the blabbermouths must fill airtime, they mustn’t promulgate fake-news truthiness. Just discuss his illness and wish him well as Trump did, for, in the cold light of day, Biden was neither decent nor a selfless public servant. Those who insist otherwise must be undergoing some sort of Freudian dynamic wherein repressed thoughts are coming to the fore. Focusing on his apparent decency actually hints at his indecency.

I wish not to speak ill of the ill, but evidence of his indecency abounds on this site, here are just a few reminders as we are bombarded with Biden adulation: his treatment of Gold Star families (remember Dover AFB?); his indifference to hostages around the world; his treatment of his fifth granddaughter; his creepy touching and sniffing; his threats to punch people in the face; his general peevishness and petulance; his tantrums towards his enablers; his outbursts toward the rare reporter that questioned him; mistreating American citizens while coddling illegal aliens. I know I’m omitting many other of his very indecent behaviors, but I’m trying to be charitable given his condition.

I’m sorry, but the seared image of his grossly contorted face so often displayed in public is not the outward reflection of a decent person, but of a conflicted soul. Tip O’Neill, a frenemy of Reagan, may have been decent. But Joe Biden is no Tip.

I wish not to speak ill of the ill, but let’s not forget that Biden wasn’t originally a wealthy man. Indeed, he parlayed his “common roots” image for political gain. Yet, while a public servant, he became wealthy beyond his salary means. I think we all know why, and how, so no point in repeating that. Servant? Give me a break! I know he’s got cancer (what is he, about 82 years old, for goodness’ sake?), but that doesn’t detract from the fact that he was a public cadger.

I respect that President Trump offered his well wishes. Biden can go in peace. I still think we’d have been much better off without him (and his enablers, since he was an empty suit), but God will deal with him mercifully when the time comes. I just hope today’s “news” about his so-called decency and public service don’t become tomorrow’s history. If honesty remains the best policy, then Joe Biden, cancer-stricken or not, was not a decent public servant. Indecency better describes his character, the rest is up to God.

