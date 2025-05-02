Great Britain downgraded to mediocre Britain

There is a story picking up steam in the United Kingdom right now about an elite commando from the Royal Marines being detained as a suspected terrorist. Was he a mole working for a foreign adversary? No. Was he using his position to undermine national security? Absolutely not.

In fact, just the opposite is true. Worried that woke D-I-E policies are creating an “unrecognizable, weak, and compromised version of the corps” by lowering performance standards for women in combat, the unidentified commando circulated a letter and petition among his peers asking for military chiefs to ditch politically correct initiatives and return the Marines to the standards of excellence critical for mission success. A thousand of his fellow commandos reportedly backed the petition, and the commando now in hot water (the suspected “terrorist”) asserts that the “vast majority” of the Royal Marines feel the same way.

Instead of listening to its warriors, the Ministry of Defense (or “Defence” — remember that British spelling proves that we’re two countries separated by a common language) first tried to blame the petition on “Russian bots” (how original!). Then it conducted a “full-on witch hunt,” threatening Marines with imprisonment until the letter’s author came forward. Once he did so, the commando was flown to London, interrogated for hours, and treated as a serious security threat.

Interrogators informed him that his concerns would “distress” female recruits, that he should be “concerned” about his career, and that he “should comply” for his own sake and that of his family. After returning to his duties, counter-terrorism officers later detained the commando in Scotland, allegedly because of his “extreme far-Right politics.” That certainly smells like a government-orchestrated character assassination to me!

This incident stinks to high heaven and serves as another stark warning that the U.K. is descending into utter madness. When elite warriors express grave concerns about their country’s military readiness, competent leaders remedy problems before they turn into catastrophes. They do not undermine those elite warriors by smearing their reputations and treating them as terrorists. That is a catastrophe in itself.

As the unnamed commando says, there is a “very important reason” that combat units have “high standards”: to keep them “from being killed in dangerous situations when we go to war.” When physical fitness and other performance standards are lowered for political reasons, warriors die and national security disintegrates. Wokeism, political correctness, and obsessions over D-I-E special treatment endanger the lives of both soldiers and the civilians they protect.

Only in the West does this nonsense take root. Our most likely enemies on future battlefields are not sabotaging their fighting forces by weakening standards and protecting the feelings of less lethal social groups. Russia is not indoctrinating its military with “trans” ideology. China is not watering down its special operations forces with unqualified but politically desirable recruits. They mean to produce exceptional warriors. And when exceptional warriors engage in combat with D-I-E pretenders, politically correct militaries lose fast.

Perhaps the U.K. wants to lose. I know this: It is a shell of its former self. The home of the Magna Carta is no longer a home for liberty or political rights. Every day, local constables harass citizens for posting unapproved opinions on social media. The British Establishment ignores the crimes of Islamic migrants but wastes no time in policing the online discussions of native Brits who point out that mass immigration is destroying their country. Rapists, drug-dealers, and murderers with foreign names and the right skin color seem to be part of a protected class. Their victims are not so fortunate.

Can a country that replaces its native population with foreigners and rejects its historic culture still be considered a country? I have my doubts. If I move enough strangers into my home, pretty soon it’s not my home; it belongs to them. Eventually it is I who will be told to leave. And unlike the British Establishment that bends over backwards to welcome foreigners, once foreigners become the majority, the native British minority will not likely be treated so kindly.

Following a trend that has accelerated this century, “Muhammad” officially became the U.K.’s most popular baby name two years ago. Perhaps that is why King Charles III chose to celebrate Easter by praising Islam. As “Supreme Governor” of the Church of England and “Defender of the Faith,” the king’s Resurrection Sunday message seemed terribly odd. Equally odd was his decision to ignore Palm Sunday and celebrate a Sikh holiday instead. Do you suppose that King Charles III expects native Christians to soon be severely outnumbered in their own country?

That raises the question: how long can the House of Windsor expect to reign once the whole country is named “Muhammad”? Surely those who have slowly conquered the United Kingdom will prefer to anoint a more appropriate king than the heir apparent, Prince William. Just as Prince Harry serves as little more than a designer handbag for Meghan Markle, the remaining members of the British royal family are a fading corporate brand, barely distinguishable from Budweiser, the “King of Beers.”

With no traditional culture, religion, or shared history binding its people, the U.K. is simply a wildly successful central bank that masquerades as a country. If only it had warriors who might save the nation. Alas, British authorities relegated them to a terrorist watchlist.

Image via Pexels.