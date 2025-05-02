Improving Cabinet meetings

It’s fantastic that President Trump is so self-assured that he makes part of his cabinet meetings public. It’s truly a civic honor to be able to tune-in and witness the best and brightest thinking on their feet.

Or are they? While the televised meetings offer insights to behold, can there be improvements? What if members were really encouraged to think on their feet? That is, to stand forth before the president upon whose pleasure they serve while updating him (and us) on their MAGA efforts.

They may remain seated if the president calls on them impromptu, but when providing their formal, round-the-table presentation, perhaps they should rise respectfully. Furthermore, instead of waving tantalizing pieces of paper around (about savings, illegal alien arrests, trade discussions, and whatnot), they might present a brief slide show. Indeed, whoever organizes these meetings might send out the agenda to the public, with a link on the WhiteHouse.gov site.

Perhaps each meeting can feature a specific cabinet secretary whose portfolio is most relevant. So, instead of waiting interminably to hear from Treasury Secretary Bessent (who remained seated) on trade negotiations, he may take precedence in the order, even standing to deliver a 10-minute synopsis of his activities. President Trump, remember, loves charts.

In respect to the great MAGA populace who engendered this Golden Age of America, the template for all presentations might begin with, “While serving at your pleasure, Mr. President, and on behalf of the American people, my team has…” By all means, be free-flowing after that brief formality, and humor is always welcome. Indeed, after the serious round-robin presentations, a more informal discourse may ensue before obnoxious, screechy reporters ruin the propriety.

During cabinet meetings, the president sits in front of a big, beautiful American flag. The shining Stars and Stripes are just beckoning the Pledge of Allegiance. Not only from our patriotic cabinet leaders, but reporters who wish to enter the sanctuary should be encouraged to join the recitation. Those who refuse will be noted in the meeting minutes. Further, all who proffer a question will be obliged to state their purpose and media affiliation (the president shouldn’t have to ask).

Founding Father James Madison observed that democracy without information is “but prologue to a farce or a tragedy.” That’s what we had under sleepy Joe — farce and tragedy. Democracy dies in Democrat darkness, indeed.

Thankfully, President Trump is so comfortable in his own personage that he engages exhaustively, including hosting must-watch cabinet meetings. Can they be even more compelling?

Image generated by AI.