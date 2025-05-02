Rogue judges will not stop Trump’s America first agenda

The American people spoke with a roar in 2024, delivering Donald Trump a mandate to unleash his America First agenda. But a cabal of rogue judges, intoxicated by their own power, dares to defy the will of the nation. These unelected, black-robed tyrants, appointed by Democrats and entrenched in their activist fiefdoms, are waging a judicial jihad to sabotage Trump’s presidency. From blocking deportations of illegal gang members to forcing taxpayers to fund globalist NGOs, these judges are not interpreting the law—they’re rewriting it to thwart the executive branch. They believe they can rule from the bench, but they’re gravely mistaken. Judges have no authority to administer the executive branch, and their overreach will crash against the unbreakable resolve of Trump and the American people.

These radical rogues are not neutral arbiters. They’re partisan warriors, weaponizing their gavels to preserve the rotting corpse of Joe Biden’s failed policies. Take Judge Amir Ali, a prime example of judicial hubris. Ali had the audacity to order the Trump administration to funnel $2 billion to NGOs that bankrolled liberal programs abroad with American tax dollars. This wasn’t justice—it was theft, a blatant attempt to subvert Trump’s foreign policy and force taxpayers to fund globalist schemes. Ali didn’t even have jurisdiction; the case belonged in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, not his courtroom. Yet he seized power, acting as if he, not Trump, were commander-in-chief. This is not law. This is tyranny.

The assault doesn’t stop there. Biden-appointed Judge Brian Murphy blocked Trump from fast-tracking deportations of suspected gang members to countries like El Salvador. Another judge in South Texas halted the deportation of Venezuelan gang members, citing a warped reading of the Alien Enemies Act. In California, Judge Jennifer Thurston barred Border Patrol from arresting suspected illegals without warrants, crippling enforcement. These rulings aren’t about legal nuance—they’re about protecting criminals and illegals over American citizens. These judges are spitting in the face of Trump’s mandate to secure the border and deport those who threaten our safety.

Reps. Jim Jordan and Brian Mast have sounded the alarm, and their words burn with truth: these rogue judges are “out to stop Trump’s America First agenda.” They’re not just bending the law—they’re breaking it, manipulating jurisdiction to obstruct the president’s constitutional authority. Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Mast, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, aren’t mincing words. They expose these judges as unelected bureaucrats who think they can override the 2024 election. Their solution? Strip these activist courts of their stolen power. Mast’s bill, which has already passed the House, ensures that federal district judges’ injunctions apply only to the parties in their jurisdiction, not nationwide—no more single judges holding the entire nation hostage.

The House Republicans are on the warpath, and they’re right to be. Fox News reports they are crafting a battle plan to crush this judicial overreach. They are not just talking—they are acting. Legislation is in motion to limit the scope of these rogue rulings and restore power to the elected executive. The Daily Caller lays it bare: Congress has the tools to stop these judges without resorting to impeachment. They can redefine jurisdiction, curb nationwide injunctions, and cut the purse strings of courts that defy the Constitution. This is not a suggestion—it is a necessity. The American people did not vote for judges to run the country. They voted for Trump.

Senator Marsha Blackburn is equally fierce, criticizing these “out-of-control leftist judges” for obstructing Trump’s agenda. She’s not mistaken. These judges operate as a fifth column, masquerading as defenders of justice while promoting a radical leftist agenda. They’re not upholding the law—they’re advocating for open borders, globalism, and unaccountable bureaucracy. Blackburn’s call to rein them in is a rallying cry for every patriot who prioritizes the rule of law over the rule of robes.

The evidence is undeniable. Fortune reports that Trump’s administration is accumulating legal setbacks, not because his policies are unlawful, but because these judges are acting like dictators. They’re targeting Trump’s deportation orders, his efforts to remove unaccountable bureaucrats, and his moves to realign foreign aid with American interests. This isn’t justice—it’s a judicial coup d’état. Newt Gingrich nailed it: 92% of the judges blocking Trump’s first-term agenda were Democrat appointees. This isn’t random—it’s a coordinated assault by a politicized judiciary.

But here’s the truth: these judges can’t escape. They have no power to stop Trump, as the Constitution vests executive authority in the president, not the courts. Judges can’t administer the executive branch, no matter how loudly they bang their gavels. Trump’s mandate is ironclad, backed by millions of Americans who rejected the chaos of open borders and globalist surrender. The people chose strength, security, and sovereignty, not judicial activism.

Congress is rising to the fight. Jordan’s oversight, Mast’s legislation, and the GOP’s relentless push to curb judicial overreach are the opening salvos in a war to restore constitutional order. These rogue judges may think they’re untouchable, but they are not. The American people, through their elected representatives, will strip them of their ill-gotten power. Trump will not bend. His America First agenda will not break. These judges can delay; they can obstruct, but they will not win. The will of the people is a tidal wave, and no bench can stand against it.

