For Israel, enemies abound

The chutzpah!



Just who do Canada, France, and the United Kingdom think they are? They have some gall to tell Israel when to stop the war.

They speak of consequences. What are they intending to do?



Is Canada going to restrain the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with hockey sticks?

Does the Canadian government really believe that after everything Israel has endured and is still combatting, that she fears them?

Obviously it is easier for Canada to virtue signal than to confront serious issues it is facing, such as housing affordability, health care, and an aging infrastructure.



Meanwhile, France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, is a hypocrite. He’s alleging that he is wants the war to end for everyone’s well-being. But he surely knows that any ceasefire now means Hamas gets to fight another day. Which also means more kidnapping, rape, and murders of Israelis.



And the U.K. -- are they serious? London currently enjoys, and has for a long time, sporadic mobs of Muslim men praying in downtown London streets, as the rest of the population contends with the menacing mayhem. Currently there are twelve Muslim mayors in London, representing almost half of the mayoral population. Clearly the political makeup is trending Islamic. One cannot help but wonder how the royal family views London, circa 2025.



All three busybody states should be focusing on their own problems instead of harassing Israel. None of the three countries have endured the barbaric attacks that Israelis faced on Oct. 7, 2023. Their pining for a two-state solution is disingenuous and a non-starter.



As I said, enemies abound.

Meanwhile, as Elon Musk seems to have suddenly disappeared from the political scene, President Trump has a colossal trio of incredibly wealthy, new best friends from the Arab states in the Middle East.

Incredibly rich and incredibly fawning, these new best friends have showered the president with uber respect, uber fanfare, an uber tricked-out jet, and uber multi-trillion dollar investments.

What could possibly go wrong?



Well, for starters, a lot.

From the first day, when Donald Trump came down his New York City escalator in 2015, Jews who care knew they had a real friend.

During his first term in office, Trump moved the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem -- where it was always intended to be located.

Multiple U.S. presidents had similarly pledged to move the embassy -- but Trump was the only one who kept his word! He also formally named Jerusalem the capital of Israel.



Trump’s most spectacular first-term accomplishment was his success in creating the start of the Abraham Accords.

The Accords, which began in 2020 and finished in 2021, covered normalization agreements between Israel, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, followed by Morocco and Sudan.



Since Israel was brutally attacked by Hamas and other Gazans, on Oct. 7, 2023, President Biden who had originally supported Israel, then somewhat flip flopped.

So when President Trump re-won the White House, there was relief and jubilation.

Until last week and Trump’s triumphant sweep of Saudi Arabia, Quatar, and the aforementioned mentioned UAE.



While the UAE seemingly poses no threat, Saudi Arabia has stated it will not normalize relations with Israel until the war is over.

Meanwhile, Qatar has been credibly accused of supporting and harboring terrorists in the recent past.



The whirlwind trip of Trump’s new best friends was followed by Trump telling Israel to end the war or he wouldn’t support Israel anymore.

To date, the war rages on with nothing seemingly changed.

One could speculate that Trump is tugging between the Middle East musical chairs, the expansion of the Abraham Accords, and a road to the Nobel Peace Prize.



One hopes the president will remain constant and accomplish it all.

