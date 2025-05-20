WaPo staff member talks America’s downgraded credit rating hoping public will blame Trump

Here, Washington Post writer Heather Long says the reason Moody’s lowered America’s credit rating now is to send a message to Republicans not to pass the big tax bill. In other words Moody’s is just a Democrat operative—that part is true.

Why Moody’s picked now to downgrade the United States The United States has officially lost its perfect credit rating. On Friday, Moody’s for the first time in its history downgraded U.S. government bonds from the gold star rating of ‘AAA’ to ‘AA1,’ the silver medal equivalent. This wasn’t a total surprise. S&P and Fitch had already lowered the U.S. rating, so this was Moody’s catching up to the crowd. But make no mistake: Moody’s didn’t just pick a random Friday in May to make this move. Moody’s wanted to send a message to Republicans in Congress: Rethink the tax bill. Or better yet, don’t do it.

Moody’s lowered the rating now for one reason—they want the public to blame Trump!

Mark Zandi is the chief economist at Moody’s. When the media and other Democrats want to pretend they have an independent economist, they go to Zandi.

When Biden and the Democrats were running up debts and inflation the last four years, Zandi and Moody’s didn’t lower the rating, and Zandi didn’t say a word.

As the costs of Obamacare caused government spending to soar and prices to massively rise, Zandi didn’t say a word.

As revenues went up continuously and substantially since the 2017 tax rate cuts, the media and other Democrats continually lied, saying the tax rate cuts cost the government trillions. Rising revenues do not cause deficits. Spending faster than the revenues rise cause deficits and Zandi, the CBO, and other Democrats routinely underestimate the cost of spending programs. Facts don’t matter.

That is why they pretend that extending tax rates where they are will cost trillions, and they don’t recognize that raising taxes on Americans by not extending the tax cuts will destroy the economy. That appears to be what they want. They want more people to depend on the government.

All anyone needs to know about how pathetic and wrong Zandi’s predictions have been is to see that in 2016, as he was campaigning for and donating to Hillary, he said that Trump’s policies would destroy the American economy:

‘Too nice’ economist says Donald Trump would kill 3.5 million jobs The fair-minded Mark Zandi says Trump’s policies would undermine the economy[.]

Zandi’s prediction was 100% wrong (as are most of his predictions) yet the media and other Democrats still use him to destroy Republican proposals.

In this article, the author recalls how often Zandi has been wrong, and wonders why the media still trusts him: “Mark Zandi: Never Right, Yet Still Trusted”.

Trump’s policies actually gave the U.S. record low poverty, rapidly rising real wages, low inflation, and rapidly rising revenues for the government.

Predictions from Zandi and the CBO are as inaccurate as all the dire predictions on the climate. But the problem is the media. They are so biased that they intentionally bury the truth and pretend that predictions are facts and facts are irrelevant.

