The calls for Biden amnesty

In the wake of COVID 19, the left began a short-lived campaign calling for “COVID Amnesty.” They claimed that people shouldn’t try to hold people accountable for the things they said and did during COVID. They pushed for Americans to turn the other cheek. “Sure, we cost some of you your careers, we had citizens snitching on each other, we held your relatives hostage from you while they were dying. Mistakes happen! Let’s move on. Nothing can be gained by looking backwards.” For the most part, the narrative fell on deaf ears. Many Americans didn’t want to let go of how they were mistreated by the government, and rightfully so.

In the last two weeks, Joe Biden was wheeled back into the news. His wife paraded him out on The View in an effort to either feign his cognizance or to lay the groundwork for a lucrative book deal. It was an appearance that didn’t sway people. Biden was confident he could have beaten Trump, claiming the debate was just a “bad night.” Reality and the Bidens couldn’t have been further apart. Joe and Jill’s living in the delusional land of denial was sad and seemed cruel.

Then came the release of the Robert Hur audio files of Joe’s deposition during the documents investigation. From the transcripts, we knew it was bad, but hearing the former president unable to remember years (not dates) of when he served was painful and frustrating. Many of us remember Joe claiming Hur had brought up his son’s death, and feigning indignity that he would do that. The audio files showed it was Joe himself that brought up Beau’s death, as he often did when under pressure. What we all heard was a confirmation of what most people believe, that Biden was mentally incapacitated. Hur was right, yet to date, not a single media outlet or politician has apologized for smearing him.

The Bidens’ response to this was to announce that Joe had stage four pancreatic cancer that had metastasized to his bones. We all felt sorry that he was enduring this, but it only raised more questions. How could someone with some of the best medical care available, in a mere hundred or so days, end up in stage four of cancer? Was his mental issues tied to dementia or his cancer treatments?

The reality is evident—he had been fighting cancer for years. What was also painstakingly clear was that the Biden family, the White House staff, leaders of the Democrat party, and the bulk of the mainstream media lied and deceived the American people. They placed our nation at risk by propping up a man incapable of fulfilling his duties. They willfully backed this deception while fully knowing the truth, flagrantly ignoring their responsibilities under the 25th Amendment.

Up until the cancer announcement, the so-called journalists and the Democrat leadership all maintained that they believed Joe was alert, sharp, at the top of his game. After the cancer declaration, the left dusted off the COVID Amnesty strategy and rebranded it Biden Amnesty. Demands were made by Congressional leaders that investigations into Biden, his administration, and any hints of a cover-up needed to be dropped solely because he is suffering from cancer. Just as they had done with COVID, they called for the Trump Administration to not look backwards.

Most people see this for what it is, a way to extend their own misdeeds and possibly criminal actions. Some pointed to Ronald Reagan’s last term, completely ignoring their own cries for investigations at the time. Hypocrisy is one of the virtues the left cloaks themselves in when faced with harsh truths.

Until Joe Biden came alone, we never heard the phrase, “Putting a lid on communications today,” from the White House communications team. With his administration it became a weekly tag line. Yet people like Jen Psaki still claim that she saw no evidence of his mental failings. If so, why put a lid on communications? Even now, she and her media cronies try to protect a failed and corrupt legacy.

The American people need and demand the truth. We want to know how bad things were, if only so we can ensure it never happens again. If people lied, they need to be exposed. If they broke the law, they need to be held accountable for their actions. We want to know who was standing behind the curtain, pulling the strings on the Joe Biden marionette. The cries for Biden Amnesty are nothing more than demands to ratify the misdeeds of those involved. Sweeping this under the rug, just because Joe Biden has cancer is wrong. If anything, the events of the last two weeks all but demand that the President form an investigative group to look into the last administration, something on the level of the Warren Commission.

The Biden cover up has the potential to dwarf Watergate, with far more people involved in the conspiracy against the American people. We cannot let our sadness for Biden’s condition cloud our need for justice.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author canceled by one of his publishers in 2022. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, is the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. His new series, Tenure, is about a Punisher-like hero that goes after the woke. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series, Land&Sea.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.