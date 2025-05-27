Fake news pushers: they haven’t learned, and they don’t care

The Washington Post claims they are a trusted news source, and that democracy dies in darkness, yet they seemingly choose to keep their readers uninformed and intentionally misinformed.

Here are some stories they choose to completely hide or barely report on:

First, the student loan “forgiveness” schemes of the Biden administration.

Why did the Biden administration work so hard to hide the problems with the student loans while dictatorially and unconstitutionally having taxpayers foot the bill?

Biden Administration Hid Millions of Defaulted Student Loans As of the first quarter of 2025, nearly 8 percent of aggregate student loan debt now has payments over 90 days late, compared to the half of 1 percent that was previously disclosed. The rate of serious delinquencies is literally over 1,000 percent (7.2 percentage points) worse than the Department of Education claimed, and the worst in five years.

It would be massive fraud if banks hid their delinquencies but somehow when government bureaucrats do it, there is no problem. Why do we continually reward colleges with massive amounts of money when their students can’t pay off the highly inflated costs?

We are constantly told that Trump is a sexist and a racist, so they bury a story about a black woman who is going to work at the White House to help determine who gets pardons and commutations.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as Pardon Czar and for the trust placed in me to help those impacted by our criminal justice system. This role is a chance to offer second chances and restore hope to individuals who have paid their debt to society. I am thankful… pic.twitter.com/Q0b9NrtXpu — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) February 21, 2025

We have no idea who did that at the Biden White House, but it sure wasn’t Joe. Who wrote the blanket pardons for Hunter and the family? We know it wasn’t Joe because there is no way that Joe would have remembered to backdate the pardons to 2013. My guess is that Hunter or his attorneys wrote the pardons.

When biased polls showed huge drops, the establishment media reported on them. When reputable polls show much better numbers for Trump, they somehow find the trend not newsworthy.

Just like the stock market: when it crashed in early April, they announced it continuously and said that April would be worse than the Great Depression. When the markets came all the way back by the end of the month, it was quietly reported. The dire predictions, as always, were 100% false.

They also continually predict massive inflation caused by tariffs, but when actual inflation numbers come in low, they barely report on them.

Since they ignore and hide the above information, no one should believe they care about the debt or deficit. No matter how much waste, fraud, and abuse is found, they say that there is no evidence. Just like there was “no evidence” that Biden’s brain was shot, and “no evidence” that Joe participated in the family business of collecting kickbacks. The media and other Democrats continue to lie that Trump’s tax rate cuts cost trillions and only benefit the rich.

They also lie that Republicans are seeking to destroy Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security, and Medicare. What actually destroys entitlement programs is when you have ineligible people like illegals being covered and where mentally and physically able young men are endlessly subsidized. They should work, which is what Bill Clinton and Democrats supported thirty years ago. It is a disservice to young men to keep them dependent on the government.

If people want to see the truth about the budget, they should read what Steve Miller says about it.

Miller Takes Aim at Some ‘Fantastically False Claims’ About the One Big Beautiful Bill

No matter how many books Tapper and others write, and how much they pretend they didn’t know about Biden’s mental state, we see right through it. And the fact that they continue to hide so much pure corruption shows they haven’t learned and don’t care.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.