Dr. Doolittle world: Democrats spend $20 million to learn to ‘grunt and squeak and squawk’ to ordinary American voters

Democrats used to be the party of ordinary American voters, the working class, and the blue-collar crowd. Now, though, as Democrat policies become an increasingly unhinged amalgam of economic and social Marxism, normal Americans are so mysterious to them that Democrats are investing big bucks to learn how to talk to Americans...just as an anthropologist might learn how to use sign language to speak with an ape.

We’ve all heard the expression, “it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” and that’s certainly true in many interactions. For example, when talking to children, there’s a huge difference between “How could you be so stupid?” and “You made a mistake; let’s figure out how to fix it.” Likewise, the common courtesies of “please” and “thank you” are amazing social lubricants.

However, at a certain point, no amount of wordplay is going to save you. “Trans rights are human rights” is a pithy slogan, but it’s not going to placate parents who’ve been told that the local public school has secretly convinced their son that he’s a girl, with that same son now threatening to kill himself if he doesn’t get estrogen and have his penis cut off.

Likewise, you can say “no person is illegal” until you’re blue in the face, but when 25 million people have entered the country illegally, with a corollary and drastic increase in crime rates; school districts are collapsing under the weight of non-English-speaking illegal immigrant children, and 1.4 million illegal aliens are getting Medicaid benefits—never mind all the legal benefits flowing to them in places such as California, New York, or Oregon—well, people are going to tune out the clever mantra. Eventually, the bottom line will matter more than cute talk.

And of course, people are sick of the whole “climate change” shtick. They’ve figured out that the “we only have X years to save the planet” is a con that’s made life more expensive and infinitely less comfortable. This is true whether it’s homes that are too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer, showers that don’t clean us, dishwashers that take hours to do badly what our parents’ dishwashers did well in 35 minutes, and much more. In America, the savvy ones are witnessing the UK, in pursuit of Net Zero, returning to a dismal pre-modern standard of living.

The problem isn’t the messaging; it’s the message.

But Democrats are having a hard time coping with that concept. They’re convinced that they just have to explain better that biological sex is imaginary, borders are mean-spirited, crime is a racist construct, and the best soldier is the man in a dress. If they just do that, people will fall in line.

That’s why, according to the New York Times, Democrat solons, looking at the complete collapse of the Democrat party’s reputation, are spending the big bucks to make their language more user-friendly:

For now, Democratic donors and strategists have been gathering at luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters, commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from faraway places. The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” — and promises investment to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces.” It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things. “Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone,” it urges.

Do they even realize how insanely disconnected it is for them to gather at luxury hotels to figure out how to talk to the “little people”? Honestly, they’re so removed from normal people that they’re one step away from Dr. Doolittle trying to figure out how to “grunt and squeak and squawk with the animals.”

The only thing that will enable the Democrats to talk to the animals...er, to the disaffected American voters is to return to the real world: Biological reality exists, a nation is not a nation without borders, men are not toxic and women are not goddesses/victims, a government cannot endlessly tax and spend, racial division destroys countries, etc. No amount of clever wordplay will ever make up for the fact that the Democrats have parted ways with decency, morality, commonsense, and good governance.