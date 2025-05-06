Elie Mystal: Get rid of our ‘piece of crap’ Constitution

Elie Mystal is a blithering idiot—a conclusion that anyone with a brain would immediately arrive at the moment they heard him voice his opinion on political matters—and here’s the most recent example:

Raging Radical Elie Mystal goes on The Breakfast Club to rant about how we should throw out our constitution and start over.



"They threw the whole thing out and started again, this time asking everybody...not just the white folks...it's one of the reasons why the South African… pic.twitter.com/qMk3Tebagd — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) April 4, 2025

I have to note, Mystal’s existence only recently blipped onto my radar, having popped up when I heard him announce that all laws before 1965 should be labeled “unconstitutional” and void—completely missing the irony that he was in effect, calling for the Constitution itself to be considered “unconstitutional” as it too is a pre-1965 law.

Anyway, back to his latest losing bout with logic and intelligence: Does Mystal really believe that post-Apartheid South Africa’s founding document provides a model of equity and morality?

The nation has a disturbingly high murder rate (one of the globe’s highest), and it’s long been known as the “rape capital of the world” where “the majority of rapes are committed against children and even infants.” And let me tell you, it’s not the white Afrikaaners doing the child-raping and the murdering. Clearly, there’s a serious disconnect.

Secondly, the government recently enacted into law land “reforms” that would allow seizures with absolutely no compensation, which don’t exactly conflict with the South African constitution’s text. From Diana Schaub at the Hoover Institute comes this bit of information:

After beginning section 9 by declaring that “everyone is equal before the law,’ a qualification is introduced: ‘To promote the achievement of equality, legislative and other measures designed to protect or advance persons, or categories of persons, disadvantaged by unfair discrimination may be taken.’ In other words, it is permissible to reverse the direction of discrimination; the law and the courts can favor the previously disfavored—in the name of ultimate equality (i.e., the equality of result). After stipulating that neither the state nor any person may ‘unfairly discriminate’ against anyone, the section concludes with this Orwellian definition: ‘Discrimination on one or more of the grounds listed in subsection (3) is unfair unless it is established that the discrimination is fair.’

The only reason Mystal can mouth off like a moron without fear of death is because… that “piece of crap” constitution protects a person’s right to free speech.

The only reason Mystal can have a nice house, and a nice car, and a fat bank account is because…our “piece of crap” constitution restricts our government to a real degree.

The only reason Mystal has the privilege to vote is because…that “piece of crap” constitution gave it to him.

