Soros releases 'couples' portrait with his girlfriend Huma, and the pair look like they can't stand each other

So Alex Soros, heir apparent to George, is out and about to demonstrate his life as one of the Beautiful People, posing with his girlfriend, Huma Abedin.

The New Yorker created a big photo spread of such people, titled "Power Houses," which is viewable without a subscription.

Here's their shareable tweet:

Every living room–and photograph—tells a story. Gillian Laub photographs notable New Yorkers—including Emily Ratajkowski and Spike Lee—in their living rooms. See the photos. https://t.co/hUopByKJ3J — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) May 5, 2025

According to the New York Post:

The successor of liberal megadonor George Soros sits while holding hands with his new fiancée Huma Abedin in what appears to be an expensive minimalist apartment with a massive view of the city behind them. Manhattan is known as one of the most prohibitively expensive real estate markets in the world. “Sure let’s have that oligarchy conversation,” The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller said, appearing to refer to the recent “Fighting Oligarchy” tour where Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ocasio-Cortez have rallied Americans against the influence of the mega-wealthy in American politics.

The Post focused on the hypocrisy, but actually, I find Megyn Kelly's reaction more informative:

The face when you marry for money/status: pic.twitter.com/2Dp48dbMPF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 6, 2025

They look utterly miserable.

Salena Zito echoed it even more:

The nicest thing I can say about this photo is that it does not really aspire many people to want to be rich or powerful. pic.twitter.com/ExZ4cLZ8nK — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 5, 2025

The pair pose in a forbidding dark army green monotone matching the furniture against heavy yellow sunlight, positioned at odd angles seemingly intending to look 'natural,' or maybe artsy, Alex's shoulder hunched and his neck sunk into his shoulders, while Huma but they look away from one another with scowls on their faces. Soros Jr. has his legs crossed, which is arguably effeminate, but a pose often embraced by pimps, too, which unfortunately comes to mind as Huma seemingly tries to pull away from him.

Sure, the idea might have been to look chic and powerful, what with the skyline of Manhattan in front of them. Alex might have even been instructed by his stylist to give an expression like 'you're interrupting me because I am "deep" and so important.'

But how does anyone look chic and 'deep' when the disdain seems to be directed not at the viewer for supposedly interrupting them, but at the actual love interest?

Couples pictures can be cheesy, cutesy, ridiculous, and it's kind of understandable, given that couples are supposedly head-over-heels in love.

But here, we have two people whose message suggests they don't even like each other.

Soros must have been involved in the styling of the picture or it never would have happened. He must have been pleased to show his disdain for the public in it, and in a witting or unwitting way, for Huma Abedin, who looks just as disdainful of him and she does of everyone else.

Maybe that's who they really are. Given their politics, it seems possible. After all, if all you do is create chaos in society -- from bankrolling district attorneys who don't prosecute crime, to promoting marijuana decriminalization and the great plague of homeless drug addicts fouling our cities, to consorting with the only most corrupt Democrats -- maybe you would be miserable. N

ow they are giving Harry and Meghan some competition in their self-promoting photo -- as world's ugliest couple.

Image: Screen shot from shareable X.