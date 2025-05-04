As communication skills decline, is the writing on the wall?

Sadly, it seems possible that there may be very few — if any -- truly great writers arriving on the scene in future years.

How many great young writers are extant today?

Not many.

By comparison, Mark Twain was 11 years-old when he published his first work, and around 22 when he started writing professionally.

Ralph Waldo Emerson was also in his early 20s when he started writing in earnest. Edgar Allan Poe was a prolific poet by the age of 13. Shakespeare wrote several of his famous plays before he turned 30. Etc.

I have no problem with the progression from quill pens to typewriters to keyboards, but rather with the writing itself.

In fact, communication overall is suffering; oral, written and even non-verbal. And A.I. will be a culprit going forward, in that humans will rely on it ever more heavily.

On the surface, A.I. compositions can appear more than adequate for a number of applications but are not -- and cannot be --truly great.

Great writing is like great art or great beauty, you know it when you see it. It inspires. It has heart. It has soul. It grabs us by the core and brings us along for the ride, perhaps even changing us for the better as it does so.

All of the aforementioned writers are dead, as are some of my other favorite scribblers, such as Winston Churchill and P.J. O'Rourke. Others, such as Mark Steyn, Steve Rushin, and James Lileks are, like myself, no longer spring chickens.

If we eventually lose the ability to write well, it will be the death knell of sites like American Thinker. And the acceleration of our decline as a species.

As FDR once said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

But crappy writing is kind of a bummer, too.

