Murder, they wrote? Democrats try to incite violence in another 'summer of love'

Democrats would root for tooth decay over oral hygiene and Snidely Whiplash over Dudley Do-Right.

Something about them is clearly not right.

To wit: California Democrats have yet again blocked efforts to strengthen protections against underage sex trafficking, this time in the form of a bill to make it a felony to purchase 16- or 17-year-olds for sex.

But, hey, who are we to judge if a California Democrat — or someone from a “marginalized” group -- wants to purchase a 16 or 17-year-old for sex?

Meanwhile, Minnesota Democrats killed an amendment to a crime and public safety bill that would have required law enforcement agencies to report illegal aliens to ICE when they are arrested for a violent crime. In doing so, they ignored the desperate and pitiful pleas of a man whose mother was brutally murdered and beheaded by an illegal alien on the streets of a Minneapolis suburb in the middle of the afternoon.

At this point, one is tempted to say, “What the eff? I mean what the effing eff?” But that would be for nought. Democrats gotta Democrat, right? I mean, the party wanted to enslave blacks a couple hundred years ago, and now wants to free violent criminals.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently told a group of Democrat activists and donors in New Hampshire that he wants to see “mass protests” against the Trump administration.

Pritzker stated:

“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now.”

He added:

“These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

He sounds nice.

Not to be outdone, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) appeared on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” where, when asked how people should be reacting to the arrests of rogue judges, he responded by stating:

“The people need to manifest their outrage about these assaults on judicial independence.”

And how should the people manifest it, Rep. Raskin? Judges do not have independence from the law, prudence, sanity, or morality. And unelected district judges are supposed to be controlled by Congress, not have total control of a duly elected president.

Moreover, JoAnna St. Germain, a Waterville Senior High School English teacher, saw her Facebook posts go viral recently after she called on the U.S. Secret Service to "take out" people who support President Donald Trump 's "illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts.”

She also directly called for the president's death, stating:

"The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it.”

In fact, St. Germain noted that the Secret Service has the ability, if not the moral necessity, to take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts. Wow! I guess we should take some precautions, folks.



St. Germain added that she was "not talking about assassinating a president" because a president is "a person duly elected" while Trump is heading "a fascist dictatorship."

Note to St. Germain: We saw what you were doing. Trump in fact was duly elected, by both the popular and electoral vote, and it is Democrats who are clearly re-enacting fascist tactics and hoping for a fascist dictatorship.

And then there is Canada. Unfortunately. Nell Thomas, a family physician and the Liberal candidate for Haliburton — Kawartha Lake, has been criticized after some Canadians circulated screenshots of old social media posts in which she clearly seemed to endorse letting the elderly die and preventing women from giving birth, while referencing her views on “climate change.”

In April of 2023, Nell Thomas wrote: “Imagine my thoughts when assessing a pregnant patient. I telepathically advise the fetus to sue the owner of the uterus while exiting it to this world. Of necessity, a mother must be a climate change denier.”

She “telepathically advises the fetus to sue the owner of the uterus?” Nell Thomas might be crazy. “A mother must be a climate change denier?”

Apparently, Nell Thomas is a reality denier.

In another screenshotted post, Nell Thomas stated: “Canada’s solution MUST INCLUDE stop keeping ancients alive so long/reduce expectations of patients to address every tiny complaint, AND INSERT GOVT PAID HUMAN OFFICE SCRIBES INTO FAMILY PRACTICE.” Another post reads, “Nature will ensure we are reduced to 5 billion. Trust nature.” In yet another hysterical post, Thomas avers, “You must understand eliminating meat from diet is well well well (!!!) recognized as essential – and soon nonnegotiable – if any parts of Earth are to remain habitable.”

In still another she opines: “China is ahead of us on this. Chinese will rule. We are silly twits in NAmerica.”

That may well be true, but not in the way she means. So, let the elderly die, get the federal government even more involved in people’s lives, beg women not to have kids, hope that nature kills off 3 billion of us or so, go vegan, and submit to China.

Who needs homicidal maniacs when you have “health care providers” like this?

Democrats and progressives root for the fire as opposed to the fire department. They quite literally support evil over good. If violence in the streets and/or presidential assassinations are what it takes for them to stay in power, they then say, “so be it.”

They are an existential threat to the “democracy” they purport to want to save.

They must be defeated.

Image: Pixabay, via Picryl // public domain