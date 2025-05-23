Anti-semitism's ugly ringing reverberations

In the wake of the monstrous targeted murder of two young Israeli embassy employees by an activist yelling 'free Palestine,' the shocking effect of Oct. 7 was repeated again in the U.S.

Which is to say, it was terrorism, violence by fanatics with explicitly political aims.

The sadism of the act could only be the work of a desensitized fanatic:

BREAKING: The newly released charges against Elias Rodriguez reveal the brutality of the attack.



As Sarah tried to crawl away after being shot, he followed and shot her again, this time in the back, ensuring she died.



At least 21 rounds were fired. This was an execution. pic.twitter.com/5QpNpoTEhS — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 22, 2025

It's the logical culmination of the constant drumbeat coming from the left that Israelis are Nazis. It's the effect of the hate-filled antisemitic protests which have engulfed the more prestigious universities. And it's the leftist act of accusing others of what one is doing oneself.

Now we are seeing murders of Israelis, on U.S. soil.

And it's not just the murders which are so bad.

It's the effects of these murders. Jewish people everywhere are going to have to keep looking over their shoulders for more of these proliferating terrorists even in this country.

Will they have to monitor their surroundings if they go to synagogue? They probably will, anyone would. That's an attack on the right to worship.

Will they have to look over their shoulders if they visit a Jewish museum? Obviously, the terrorist wanted to erase Jewish history from memory, which is why he picked that location. That, too, is the act of an antisemite with tyrannical ambitions.

And as a terrorist, his aim was to exact maximum outrage -- he reportedly picked out an attractive young couple about to be engaged, presumably because it would outrage the public even more than a random Jew-hate-motivated murder.

Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah

Milgrim, 26. Victims of domestic terror and antisemitism. We will never forget them! pic.twitter.com/NR8qMu0RZN — Leo Terrell (@LeoTerrellDOJ) May 23, 2025

So not surprisingly, the accused freak has a long history of leftwingery:

It is not just antisemitism. It is anti-Americanism and a danger to us all. https://t.co/XaNsMwlmTG — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) May 22, 2025

He also has his cheerleaders on the left, much in the same grotesque way that Luigi Mangione, whose acts he reportedly idolized, did:

BREAKING: The Bronx "Anti-War" Coalition just called Elias Rodriguez’s execution of two innocent people in D.C. the “highest expression of anti-Zionism.”



This group leads the pro-Palestinian rallies in NYC. Don’t ever try to tell me this movement isn’t fundamentally violent. pic.twitter.com/D7zzkHQHNx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 22, 2025

This string of tweets is especially insightful.

I am an Open Source Intelligence analyst and will share some findings for Elias A Rodriguez, 31 (Feb 1994) from Chicago, who is the suspect of the murders of the Israeli in DC. pic.twitter.com/qSmTnggRaf — Travis Hawley (@talk2trav) May 22, 2025

The bottom line is that a act like this puts the entire society in danger, creating a terrible 'new normal' affecting every non-terrorist in the country. If the U.S. doesn't hit hard against this freak and make an example of him, his acts will become just another day in the U.S., a no-longer safe country.

The real-world implications of the student chat, "Globalize the Intifada." @WSJopinion piece: https://t.co/XwBmeQMG8x — Juan Forero (@WSJForero) May 23, 2025

The Justice Department has vowed to prosecute this monster to the fullest extent of the law, and Justice Department official Judge Jeanne Pirro said the death penalty is not off the table. That's the only way to treat a case like this, make the consequences so awful no one would ever want to attempt such an act again. And given the incredible damage to the social fabric this act really is, it seems necessary. These killings must be punished to the max.

Image: Screen shot from X