Democrats’ double deception

We now know the Democrat party covered up its concern about Joe Biden’s mental state prior to the 2024 presidential election in hopes of maintaining political power. That should cause us to wonder—in light of the recent “surprise” announcement that he is suffering from Stage 4 cancer which has metastasized to the bone—what it knew about this physical condition and when it knew it.

While we are still trying to piece this all together, there is an indication party leaders may well have formulated a Plan A prior to the 2024 presidential election that had to be scrapped after Biden’s mental issues took center stage, quickly opting to replace it with Plan B.

Months before Biden’s withdrawal from the race, just about every supporter refused to accept the fact that the president was proving to be a major embarrassment due to an obvious cognitive decline. However, the leaders of his party felt all they needed to do was counter-attack Republican criticism of him, fostering an air that negative claims about the president’s acuity was simply political propaganda. Their Plan A was to maintain this atmosphere long enough to get him over the “hump” of the presidential election. Obviously, paramount to Plan A’s full success was Biden winning the election, thus positioning the party to implement the follow-on step based on what it recognized about Biden’s mental decline and may well have known about his physical health.

Watching Democrats defend Biden’s mental downward spiral was like watching the 1989 movie comedy “Weekend at Bernie’s.” Party leaders took on the movie role of the two young insurance corporation employees who arrived at the home of their boss, Bernie, for a vacation, only to find him dead, and then chose to lug him around to give the appearance that he was still alive.

However, after Biden’s disastrous one and only debate with Donald Trump, it became clear he had as much mental sharpness as did Bernie. As this was demonstrated on a national stage making his mental acuity an issue of debate, party leaders realized that Plan A’s success—turning on an election victory—was in grave danger and had to be aborted, replaced by a hastily designed Plan B.

Plan B necessitated Biden voluntarily withdrawing from the campaign and promoting Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate. Both Barack Obama and then Nancy Pelosi apparently had to threaten Biden with taking action under the 25th Amendment to remove him from office when he initially balked at withdrawing from the election, which he eventually did.

But now, after Harris’s defeat, the issue of Biden’s health has been raised. As we know, it is highly impossible for one to be diagnosed with prostate cancer as advanced as Biden’s is without having raised health concerns much earlier. Thus, someone had to have had knowledge about it. Medical experts agree, “Prostate cancer is…‘easy’ to find. Simple blood test or prostate exam will give you near 100% accurate results.”

Biden had received a physical exam prior to the 2024 presidential election. The examining physician had made it absolutely clear Biden was physically capable of serving a second term. He confidently wrote that the president was “fit as a fiddle” and “completely fit for the presidency–no issues, nothing to see.”

This declaration left absolutely no room for doubt. Therefore, since it does take several years for the cancer to metastasize, medical experts have no explanation as to how it could have done so without being detected, absent an act of medical malpractice. But Biden’s receipt of a clean bill of health may well have been an absolute necessity in order to exercise the rest of Plan A.

It is not beyond the realm of possibility that the follow-on step in Plan A, after a successful Biden re-election, was then for a “surprise” announcement to be made of the prostate diagnosis, thus giving him justification to step down to address it. This obviously would then have allowed the rest of Plan A to be implemented as a re-elected Vice President Harris assumed the office of president.

Shortly after Biden’s withdrawal, polls had indicated Harris was among the least popular vice presidents in modern history. It is doubtful party leaders saw her as a real catalyst in powering Democrats to a presidential victory. As we also now know, polls showing a Harris lead against Trump were misleading.

As the timing of Biden’s surprise prostate diagnosis is now questioned, his supporters protest “how dare you attack an old man with cancer?” Former White House presidential physician and now Rep. Ronny Johnson (R-Texas) says it is “Unbelievable this was missed, but the truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than providing world class medical care.”

Democrat party popularity has tumbled in the days since the 2024 presidential election. A March 2025 NBC poll revealed that just 27% of registered voters had a positive view of the party (only 7% said it was a “very” positive view)—the lowest rating the network has recorded since 1990. Undoubtedly contributing to this drop is the public’s recognition of the deceit the party exercised in hiding concerns about Biden’s mental acuity. How much further will its favorability tumble once the public fully understands the deceit the party also exercised in hiding the news of a likely Biden prostate death sentence?

Image: YouTube video screen grab.