With Trump's agenda in peril, America is in peril

As President Richard Milhous Nixon used to say, “Let me make one thing perfectly clear.”

So, here it goes. Republicans need to wake up and smell the proverbial coffee. Why? Well, I am not Nostradamus, but I am going to tell you what is going to happen if the status quo doesn’t change in a hurry. Follow me to the end, please.

Most Americans do not like chaos, uncertainty, and long stretches of intensity. Most Americans want to stay in their comfort zone, emphasis on comfort. They are content enough with their daily routine, whether that be gainful employment, playing video games for hours on end, watching sports, binge-watching Netflix shows, or visiting their favorite websites.

Sure, they can weather the occasional short-term challenge or stock market fluctuation if they think it might be for the greater good, but if these challenges or fluctuations last more than a few weeks or months, they become stressed and uneasy … and, ironically enough, eventually seek relief through change.

President Trump has, necessarily and heroically, taken on several difficult challenges at the same time, attempting to reduce waste and inefficiency in government, make global trade much fairer, return control of education to the states, gain control of our borders, and deport many of the illegal alien criminals that his predecessor imported with wild abandon. These ventures, of course, have caused some turbulence, economically, politically, and societally.

The tragedy, and it is a tragedy, is that entrenched members of the unelected Deep State and a handful of Marxist judges, also unelected, have joined with Democrats and their media sycophants in trying to stop Trump and his administration in their tracks. And obstruct the will of the American people.

And they appear to be largely successful in their nefarious efforts, at least temporarily and at this juncture.

If Trump’s agenda was unimpeded, it would ultimately be successful, and the vast majority of folks would clearly see, likely within a year to eighteen months, the massive — and long term — benefits. They would then know that the short term uncertainty was worth it.

The problem is, as can already be seen to some degree, that if Trump’s agenda isn’t allowed to be implemented and therefore successful, many Americans will decide any disruption, stress, and uncertainty aren’t worth it. In a sense, they would be right, if significant benefits don’t follow the ‘chaos.’ At some point then, the Trump agenda would grind to a halt through no fault of his own, and America would not be made great again.

Worse yet, Democrats would likely pick up many seats in Congress in 2026, as the party out of power typically does anyway.

Moreover, neither J.D. Vance nor any other Republican would be a heavy favorite in the presidential election of 2028. And there would almost certainly never again be a chance to rescue the formerly United States from its systemic big-government waste, inefficiency, and corruption. Nor from the also systemically unfair tariffs and other global issues it faces.

The biggest culprits in all this are the federal district judges (with the rot even spreading to SCOTUS recently). Unless this preposterous judicial tyranny is defeated, the Trump administration will be largely spinning its wheels. And the ‘Republican Congress,’ ‘led’ by Speaker Mike Johnson and comprised of too many RINOs, hasn’t lifted a finger to help it. On second thought, perhaps they are the worst culprits.

What will be the outcome? To paraphrase the poetry of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow: Americans with all their fears, with all the hopes of future years, are hanging breathless on their fate.

