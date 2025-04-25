How Republicans can score an immigration victory

According to polling, the president’s border and deportation policies, though dipping slightly, are still heavily supported by the American public, particularly the deportation of “violent criminal aliens” — 97%.

Roughly one-third of U.S. adults (32%) say all immigrants living in the country illegally should be deported, while 16% say none should be deported. About half (51%) say at least some should face deportation. U.S. adults who say some immigrants living in the country illegally should be deported have varying views of who should be removed. Nearly all (97%) support deporting those who have committed violent crimes.

The Democrats are apoplectic, putting almost all their energy in supporting MS-13 Salvadoran gang member Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia — the Maryland Man.

A tactical move that the administration and Republicans might want to consider is the prospect of expanding the entrance of “legal immigrants” with the caveat that any increase be directly tied to the pace of deportation.

This could be a 2:1, or 3:1, or some ratio of deportations to an expanded increase in legal allowable “vetted” applicants.

Two (or three) million deportees opens the door to one million legal applicants. Four (or six) million deportees opens the door to two million legal applicants. The administration has already deemed that those who have chosen not to self-deport will never be granted the opportunity to gain legal residency. This should be codified in the bill.

This proposal serves two purposes.

One: It permits the U.S. to define what immigration attributes serve the best interest of the American people and expand the inclusion of vetted immigrants who possess the aforementioned attributes and who value the prospect of becoming American citizens and are prepared to work toward that effect. One attribute should require said applicants to be self-sufficient and not be permitted for a period of time to access welfare-type services. Their immigration status should be reviewed every two to three years, with revocation occurring if they don’t live up to a particular set of standards (similar to visa holders).

Two: It forces Democrats to either support or oppose the expansion of legal immigration. It puts Democrats on their back foot on the immigration issue, rather than it always being Republicans.

Illegal immigration has been with us for some 40–50 years, with 20–30 illegal aliens currently residing in the U.S. These illegal aliens need to go, and let’s make room for migrants who value the proper pathway to citizenship.

