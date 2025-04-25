Trump’s unleashing of American energy is kneecapping China...and might just save Europe

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Diana Furchtgott-Roth is a London-born economist who served in Trump Administration 1.0, now she’s teaching at George Washington University and writing op-eds that expertly lay waste to the progressive energy agenda.

Yesterday, The Telegraph published Furchtgott-Roth’s latest article, which argued that “Trump’s reversal of Biden-era EV mandates” is impacting more than just the American taxpayer as it is “putting huge pressure on the UK and the EU” to follow in his footsteps.

As it turns out, Trump’s decision to promote American energy independence and freedom of the consumer in the American market is kneecapping China, and it may just save the Western European citizenry.

Furchtgott-Roth highlights five actions taken by Trump since the beginning of his second term. The first was the removal of bureaucratic regulations from the DOT and the EPA which demanded “car companies to sell a certain share of vehicles that are battery-powered electric.” The second thing Trump did was call into question the future of the $7,500 E.V. tax credit, which “would have cost $105.7 billion over the next ten years.” Thirdly, he “paused producer tax credits” for “green” energy, which included “advanced battery technology [emphasis added].” The fourth action was the suspension of “billions” of tax dollars which were to build out the E.V. charging infrastructure around the nation. And lastly, Trump promised to use the weight of the federal government to compel progressive states to “roll back” their own initiatives limiting gasoline-powered vehicles.

Here’s what’s particularly noteworthy though: Furchtgott-Roth writes that the felt impact of Trump’s E.V. and energy policies is not just limited to Americans:

Rolling back mandatory EVs also increases pressure on China, which produces over three-quarters of global EV batteries. At the same time as he’s liberating drivers, President Trump is casting a blow at the Chinese economy.

Think back to Trump’s decision to halt the flow of tax dollars to “advanced battery” projects which most often, come from China, as well as every other American energy independent policy he’s implementing (which also undermine China).

And, “casting a blow” at the Chinese communist government is giving the European people a glimmer of hope: the pseudo-elites at the European Union are “still allowing Chinese companies to sell low-priced electric cards into its market,” and if it continues, hundreds of thousands of Europeans are currently set to lose their jobs in the automotive industry.

The European people are being forced to subsidize an industry that relies on cheap Chinese imports. Without cheap Chinese imports (and its accompanying slave labor), the jig is up.

We voted for Trump because we wanted to make America great again, but in this aspect, he’s doing us one better: he’s making the West great again.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.